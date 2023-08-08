President has been negotiating the entry of Centrão parties into the government; Minister of Ports and Airports is one of those quoted to leave

the minister Márcio França said he did not receiveno signage” from the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) that he will leave the command of the Ministry of Ports and Airports. But, according to him,the only unchanging thing” in the chief executive is the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva.

“People, when you come here, you are a politician… I was a governor, and the next day I was nothing. One day you are everything, another day you are nothing.”said in an interview with the newspaper The globe Published this Tuesday (8.Aug.2023).

The Lula government has been negotiating the entry of Centrão parties on the Esplanada to increase the base in Congress, especially in the Chamber of Deputies. France is one of those likely to leave, as well as the minister Ana Moser (Sport).

On Friday (4.Aug), the minister Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) said that Lula has already decided who will nominate the deputies Andre Fufuca (MA), leader of the PP in the Chamber, and Silvio Costa Filho (Republicanos-PE) for his government. Padilha, however, did not clarify which ministries they should assume.

To the newspaper, France declared it important “create stability in the Chamber”, but did not indicate which path he considers the most appropriate. “You can only assess well who has all the information. And the total information does not remain with the minister, it is more the Civil House“, he spoke.

