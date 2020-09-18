Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has confirmed that he will start the innings for his team during the IPL 2020. Although he also said that the team has kept all options open, but as far as his batting is concerned, he will start the 13th season of the tournament only as an opener. Rohit said this in an online press conference. Mumbai coach Mahela Jayawardene was also present during this time.

On September 17, two days before the IPL opening match against Chennai Super Kings, Rohit said, “Last year I opened the entire IPL tournament and this time it will be the same. As a team we have kept all the options open. Whatever the team wants. , I am happy to do that. I enjoy batting at the top order. Even when I open for India, the management is told that all the options are open and the same thing I have also applied here. “

IPL 2020: Not Virat or AB de Villiers, Gavaskar told who could be the match winner for RCB

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma, captain of the defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians, said on Thursday that the team would miss Sri Lankan legend fast bowler Lasith Malinga. Malinga decided to withdraw from the IPL this year citing personal reasons. Rohit said before the IPL debut online press conference, “I do not think it will be so easy to compensate Malinga. He has always been a match winner for Mumbai. I have said this many times that whenever the team was in crisis, Malinga always used to get us out of it. ”

Brett Lee tells why CSK is a strong contender for IPL 2020 title

Malinga bowled the match-winning last over to give Mumbai the title for the fourth time in the IPL last year. It is noteworthy that Malinga holds the record for most wickets in the IPL. He has taken 170 wickets in 122 matches. Rohit said, “Malinga’s experience will be lacking. What he has done for Mumbai Indians is amazing. It is unfortunate that he is not part of the team this year. ”