In November, Xi Jinping and Joe Biden met at the G20 summit in Bali. © Saul Loeb/AFP

Approach impossible? US Secretary of State Blinken is traveling to Beijing at the weekend. One expert doubts the meeting will improve China-US relations.

Munich – “As long as the hills are green, there is wood to burn,” says a Chinese proverb. In German one would probably say: Hope dies last. Of course, this also applies to what is currently probably the most complicated relationship in world politics, namely that between China and the USA. Much is at stake, from peace in the Taiwan Straits to cooperation on climate protection. However, hope is fading that the two great powers could soon find each other again. Too much porcelain has been smashed in recent years and months, by both sides. It is questionable whether US Secretary of State Blinken’s visit to Beijing this weekend will change anything.

There have been many low points in relations between Beijing and Washington in the past, says Andrew Small, China expert at the US think tank German Marshall Fund. For example, after the massacre on Tiananmen Square in 1989, when the leadership in Beijing had hundreds of demonstrators gunned down. Or during one of the most severe Taiwan crises in the mid-1990s: Back then, Taiwan freely elected its president for the first time – and China fired several rockets at Taiwan in response. The US then sent several warships to the region.

China accuses the US of “comprehensive containment and repression”.

“Today, however, it’s not about individual specific issues,” agrees Small IPPEN.MEDIA. “It’s about the fact that both sides see themselves in an intensifying rivalry that will continue.” Last March, China’s head of state and party leader Xi Jinping accused the West and above all the USA of “comprehensive containment and suppression of China”. to operate. Beijing is complaining that Washington wants to prevent the country from rising, for example through sanctions on highly developed microchips. The US, in turn, accuses Beijing of unfair trade conditions, aggressive power behavior in the South China Sea and in the Taiwan Straits, and human rights violations in Xinjiang and Tibet.

A new system conflict has long since flared up. Xi Jinping wants to break US global dominance, with Vladimir Putin as his junior partner. The US doesn’t want to accept that. A China on an equal footing is a nightmare scenario for Democrats and Republicans alike. Relations between Beijing and Washington were “even worse” than they are today before diplomatic relations were established in the 1970s, “or even in the early stages of the Cold War,” says expert Small.

Blinking in China: again allegations of espionage shortly before the start of the trip

US Secretary of State Blinken is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang and probably also President Xi in Beijing on Sunday and Monday. Blinken is the most senior US politician to be received in China since Joe Biden took office. Biden and Xi last spoke to each other in November, on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Since then, there have been a few meetings between high-ranking diplomats from both sides, but above all there has been a lot of verbal saber-rattling. Most recently in the middle of the week, when Qin Gang called his American counterpart on the phone for “respect” and a willingness to respect “China’s sovereignty, security and development interests”.

Blinken originally wanted to fly to Beijing in February, but canceled his visit at short notice after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was discovered over the United States. Even now, a spy affair is straining relationships: After last week, initially Wall Street Journal had reported on alleged Chinese espionage activities in Cuba, Blinken was forced to largely confirm the allegations. China immediately denied the allegations and accused the US of “indiscriminate mass espionage around the world”.

China and the US: protecting relations from misunderstandings

Some in China believe that the WSJreport was launched so shortly before Blinken’s visit to Beijing. But that the new espionage allegations are part of a long-planned campaign against China.

The hopes that the Blinken visit could initiate a real trend reversal are correspondingly low. China is ready to talk, but at the same time accuses Washington of playing the wrong game. “It is unacceptable to ask for communication while hurting the interests of the other side,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday. “You can’t say one thing and do the other.”

The risk of accidental escalations in this situation should not be underestimated. The main thing now is to “manage relationships effectively and at least maintain the ability to do business, exchange opinions and minimize misunderstandings,” says Andrew Small. More is currently not possible in the relationship between China and the USA.