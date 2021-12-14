Spider-Man: No Way Home It is only a few days away from being released in theaters in Mexico, and although there are several things we would like to know about this adventure, what really interests the public is to see if the 3 actors who gave life to the hero will meet.

Andrew Garfield He mentioned in some interviews that he is not in the film, but a group of fans remains hopeful and called for a massive celebration if they are shown on screen.

Through a facebook event, it was called to fill the Macroplaza de Monterrey if the three versions appear live action from Spider-man, and the petition had such a stir that even the government approved it.

Image: Facebook.

The appointment is scheduled for December 15 at 10 at night, and at the time of writing this note, the number of confirmed attendees reaches 6,700 people and that of those interested 5,400.

Óscar Daniel Sánchez, the organizer of the call, assured that authorities from the Monterrey Government Palace contacted him to provide him with the treatment of a massive event, which implies the presence of security elements.

Image: Facebook.

Not satisfied with this, Jaime Rodríguez Calderón, former governor of the entity, got on the mame train inviting his followers to visit the Macroplaza if Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield they meet.

With the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home so close, some spoilers are sure to be on the internet already, so watch out for them to avoid spoilers.

We still don’t know if the fan request will come true or not, but the first reviews are already giving ratings above 8 points to this long-awaited film.

Follow us on our social networks for more news.