Ai Weiwei is one of the best-known living artists today. But when asked recently when he first realized he wanted to be an artist, he replied: “Do I really want to be an artist? I’m still undecided.”

For anyone who has followed the 45-year career of the Chinese activist and artist, such a response is not surprising.

While Ai has spent decades pushing the boundaries of art, questioning the practices of various institutions, and bringing social issues to light, he has also offered a sense of provocation and humor.

Ai’s work transcends media, having worked with sculpture, printmaking, photography, installation, writing, film, and architecture.

His new exhibition at the Design Museum in London shows the 65-year-old artist’s work through a design lens.

“It is a fight against what humans have done and continue to do; how they create; what they choose to keep and what to destroy,” writes the museum’s director, Tim Marlow, in the exhibition catalogue.

And he notes that the exhibition questions “what all this reveals about our changing values ​​socially, culturally, economically and, of course, politically.”

One of Ai’s most famous pieces, a series of photographs titled Dropping a Han Dynasty Urn from 1995, shows the artist apparently destroying a 2,000-year-old artifact.

The images solidified Ai as the prolific iconoclast we know today.

“As part of humanity, artists build and deconstruct to create new definitions, constantly scrutinizing and evaluating our value system and the possibilities of our existence,” Ai tells BBC Culture.

“This is how I always approach problems, by placing myself on the opposite side of the problem, or even on the opposite side of myself. I think this measure is the most reliable.”

How have your personal experiences influenced your work?

In short, everything I have done in the past, what I am doing now, and what I will do in the future is directed towards one question: “Who am I?”

It is common knowledge that our understanding of ourselves is closely tied to our life experiences, memories, and how we respond to everyday situations.

This can be a struggle, as our self-perception is not something that can be easily separated from reality and memories.

It was quite late when I fully realized this. For over 50 years before 2011, I was very confused.

On April 3, 2011, I was secretly detained. It was a very important moment for me because this experience forced me to reevaluate my situation, where I came from and who I really was. After 81 days in secret detention, they surprisingly released me.

It was then that I realized that I needed to understand what happened in the past, why my father, a poet, went into exile, and how my time with him had influenced me.

Although I can’t fully understand why what happened to my father came to my mind, I found that holding on to my personal experiences and expressing them was like holding on to something that keeps someone sinking under water afloat.

You have been exploring ancient artifacts for about three decades. Has your understanding of them changed during this time?

My interest in ancient artifacts began in 1993 when I returned to Beijing from New York. Beijing was very unfamiliar to me, having grown up during Mao’s Cultural Revolution.

It became very clear to me that I had a limited understanding of myself, my country, and the land.

Fortunately, I entered a period when a large number of ancient artifacts were discovered underground during the rapid development of China.

Above, everything had been cleared and destroyed, but below, layers of dirt and mud hid thousands of years of history.

Over a period of about 10 years, I devoted myself to researching history through excavated artifacts. I studied how people used different ideologies, measurements, materials, and art throughout different dynasties.

This was incredibly important to me because I felt that the world I was unaware of was too vast.

This period of apprenticeship gave me a deep understanding of language and craft, including how trends and changes in art and style over different periods can serve as the most important foundation for our understanding of the humanity of a time. in particular.

You’ve had an interesting connection to Lego since 2014. What has Lego come to symbolize for you since then?

In 2011, after my release, I was under constant surveillance and could not leave the country for exhibitions. It was during this time that I discovered Lego.

I was preparing for a freedom exhibit that took place at Alcatraz, a former US federal prison, which was ironic given my own lack of freedom.

I realized that Lego could help me as it was practical and could be produced by others, no matter who produced the artwork, where or at what time, without changing my initial creation.

I came to understand that our understanding of freedom often grows out of difficult situations. Only in difficulties can we find ways to solve problems and develop an adequate language.

Later, I found that Lego provided unimaginable support for long-term concepts; the meaning of a work of art is defined by its concept, and measurements, language, and vocabulary are critical components only when they support the concept.

Lego gave me this possibility and allowed me to confront the fragmented and colorful worlds of politics and culture that were far removed from our conventional understanding.

As an artist, a new language is essential; an artist without his own language cannot survive. Without a language, artists would become pale and feeble craftsmen.

Lego helped me see the light at the end of the tunnel. By using this material, I could get away from my personal techniques and it could be widely accepted by the public.

In the exhibition you have three toilet paper sculptures made of glass and marble, which refer to the pandemic. How do everyday objects become items that carry so much weight?

In our everyday existence, life is experienced one day at a time.

It is in the objects that we encounter in our daily lives and in which we feel safe that we often find the most surprising insights into our living conditions, both in terms of our understanding of them and our ability to alter them.

Called ready-mades (“found object”) by Duchamp, these objects challenge the stable conceptual structures on which we have come to depend.

Such subversive language has a powerful impact on our neural pathways and value system, as it has the potential to undermine our pre-existing structures.

An example of this is the ubiquitous toilet paper. This object has the potential to remind us of the fragility of life and the instability of our understanding of social, national, family and personal situations.

While it may be overlooked in our daily routine, it has taken on a broader meaning and definition during the pandemic, just like face masks.

It can be seen as a monument to this time period, a tangible reminder of what really matters in life.

Scale is an important part of your work. How would you say this influences how people experience or understand it?

The size of an object is not the most important factor when it comes to scale. It is more about finding the right way to express the concept we want to convey and determining the appropriate volume or magnitude of the work.

For example, the production of one porcelain sunflower seed requires the same amount of craftsmanship as the production of 100 million porcelain sunflower seeds.

However, creating a large-scale sunflower seed installation requires a significant amount of time and manpower, as well as an emotional investment, which differs from the reasons for typical artistic creation. This is what I value.

I would like to combine my artworks with everyday life, much like how art can be integrated into our daily experiences.

We often need a certain number of objects to sense the passage of time, and our understanding of space can be distorted without an adequate number of objects.

That’s why I create both large and small scale works of art. Unexpectedly, small-scale works that mean a lot to me often go unnoticed by others.

Meanwhile, large-scale installations can simply distort our perception of reality and reinforce our misjudgments of the world.

