In his interview with the Saudi “Sports” channel, Khokir said: “Mohamed Salah will be a federalist..and I assure you of this news now.”

He added, “On Sunday, he will bid farewell to Liverpool, and he will come with Sergio Ramos to Jeddah, and the announcement may be on Monday.”

And today, Sunday morning, Khoqir published a tweet on his account on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter), in which he said: “Salah .. federal .. after only hours.”

The most expensive player in history!

Yesterday, Saturday, the British “Sky Sports” quoted a source close to Al-Ittihad as saying that the club is ready to pay up to 200 million pounds (about 250 million US dollars) to sign Mohamed Salah.

The source added that federation officials are “optimistic,” noting that they “will try again.”

In the event that the “Reds” agree, Salah will become the most expensive player in history, surpassing Brazilian star Neymar da Silva, who moved from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in a record deal of 198 million pounds sterling.

The summer Mercato period in the English Premier League ended on Friday evening. On the other hand, Saudi Professional League clubs can still make contracts until September 7, before the transfer window closes.

Ramos gets closer