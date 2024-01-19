Migrants, the real Italy-Albania agreement. With the new rules the numbers are greatly reduced

Details emerge on the agreement signed between Italy and Albania on the transfer of migrants. According to the treaty signed between Melons And RamaIn fact, no person hosted by these centers will be able to come from Libya. To put it in black and white, with a document that in fact significantly resizes the real scope of the operation. It is – we read in Repubblica – a four-page document filed by the government to the Institutional Affairs and Foreign Affairs Commissions of the Chamber which, last night, with the protest of the opposition (the Democratic Party abandoned the work) have given the green light to the bill to ratify the Italy-Albania protocol now expected in court on Monday. Having thus weighed the government's proclamations, there will certainly be migrants actually destined for Albania many fewer than the 36,000 of which the protocol speaks. Because “the migrants who will be directed to the permitted areas in use by the Italian State are i asylum seekers subjected to accelerated border procedures and those destined for repatriation”.

Therefore, by law, – continues Repubblica – i not vulnerable. Excluding “minors, women, disabled people, elderly people, single parents with minor children, sick people, victims of trafficking, victims of rape, psychological, physical, sexual violence, victims of genital mutilation”. Meaning what practically all the migrants arriving from the Libyan concentration camps. The screening of those who have just been rescued at sea may end up in Albania will take place directly on Italian military ships which will therefore have a double destination: the port of Shengjin for those (only adult men, not vulnerable and coming from safe countries) can be subjected to accelerated procedures of the border and then an Italian port where everyone else can get off.

