The day after an apparent assassination attempt, former US President Donald Trump He called for unity and resilience on Sunday, as the political world was shaken by the attack that left him injured but “well,” and in which the shooter and one of the attendees died.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee said the top of his right ear was hit in the shooting. His advisers said Trump was “in good spirits” and doing well.

“I knew immediately something was wrong because I heard a whizzing sound, gunshots and immediately felt the bullet go through my skin,” she said in a post on her social network. Truth Social“There was a lot of bleeding.”

Then on Sunday, Trump wrote that “Only God prevented the unthinkable from happening”.

“At this time, it is more important than ever that we stand together, and show our true character as Americans by remaining strong and determined, and not letting evil win,” Trump wrote.

He FBI identified the shooter early Sunday morning as Thomas Matthew Crooks20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. The agency said the investigation was still active and ongoing.

Crooks was shot dead by Secret Service agents. The shooter had fired from an elevated position outside the gathering at an agricultural fair in Butler, the agency said.

At least one man at the campaign rally was killed and two others were seriously injured, authorities said.