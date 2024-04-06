According to a survey by the French Center for the Study of Society and Consumption, only four out of 10 (39%) citizens are satisfied with their financial situation. To achieve financial well-being, the French on average lack half the minimum wage, writes Le Figaro.

“To achieve this notorious “financial well-being”, the French lack a significant amount: they claim that, on average, for a “good life” they need an additional €897 per month,” Le Figaro cites the results of the study.

The publication also notes that by “financial well-being,” the French surveyed mean satisfied basic needs (27%), the absence of difficulties caused by a lack of money (23%) and the ability to afford “little joys” (18%).

At the same time, on March 14, Bloomberg noted that wages in Russia are showing double-digit growth, the ruble has stabilized, and the salaries of citizens who had the lowest incomes in the country have increased rapidly over the past three quarters.