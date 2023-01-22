A group of workers at the Espacio Algameca construction site, next to the Benipila boulevard, at the entrance to the Navantia highway. / JM RODRIGUEZ / AGM

Media Cartagena under construction announces the proximity of the municipal elections on May 28. The coalition government made up of seven PP councillors, six former PSOE councilors (now in the new Sí Cartagena formation) and two from Ciudadanos (who said goodbye to the party before knowing the results of the primaries) is striving to finish the