It took a while, but now the administration of new US President Joe Biden is slowly taking shape. By Tuesday morning, six days after Biden’s inauguration, only three of a total of 23 cabinet members had been confirmed whose appointment the Senate must approve: Intelligence coordinator Avril Haines, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Janet Yellen, who will become the first woman to head the US Treasury. During the day, Antony Blinken was confirmed as Foreign Minister.

The longtime advisor to the new US president received 78 yes votes in the vote on Tuesday. 22 senators voted against him. Blinken an advocate of multilateral cooperation moves to the head of the State Department, who supports Biden’s intention to return the US to the international negotiating table and to strengthen relations with US allies.

Blinken sees China as a central challenge for US foreign policy in the coming years. In his view, the US must work with its allies to face Beijing from a position of strength. He also wants to work with international partners towards a stronger nuclear deal with Iran. Under ex-President Donald Trump, the United States withdrew from the agreement in 2018.

Since last Wednesday, when the two winners of the Georgia by-election were sworn in, the Democrats have had a slim majority in the Senate – for the first time in six years. Because the Vice President Kamala Harris, sworn in on the same day, in her function as Chairwoman of the Senate, can cast the deciding factor with her vote in stalemate situations – each party has 50 senators.

A simple majority is sufficient to confirm personal details. The Democrats don’t need Republican support.

Trump initially blocked the transition phase

The delays in the nominations are partly due to the fact that Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump initially blocked the planned transition phase. On the other hand, impeachment proceedings will be conducted against the ex-president for the second time in just under two weeks. On Monday, the House of Representatives formally forwarded the charges to the Senate, where the trial is being conducted.

The approval for Haines, Austin and Yellen was comparatively high. Even when flashing, greater resistance was not expected. After his hearing in the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee last week, both Democrats and Republicans spoke favorably of the 58-year-old, an experienced diplomat and close confidante of Biden.

Cross-party approval of Pete Buttigieg

Transport minister-designate and former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg also received a lot of praise after his hearing. When the Senate will decide on his appointment was still open.

The confirmation of Alejandro Mayorkas, who is to become the first Latino Minister of Homeland Security, is apparently more conflictual. Senator Josh Hawley, a right-wing hardliner in the Republican Party, had spoken out against a quick confirmation.

The Department of Homeland Security played a central role in Donald Trump’s controversial foreclosure policy, with only one incumbent minister at the head of the house for the past two years. The resistance against the Mayorkas, who fled Cuba with his parents as a child, is directed less against the 61-year-old himself than against Biden’s plans on migration. The new president has already reversed some of the previous government’s regulations through so-called executive orders.

But for his planned major reform of immigration law, with which, among other things, the almost eleven million people living in the USA without valid papers should be given a route to legal residence within eight years, he would need 60 votes in the Senate, as with other major bills, so all Democrats plus ten Republicans. Since moderate Democrats like Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are also considered to be wobbly candidates, it is unlikely that Biden will be able to fully implement his ambitious plans.