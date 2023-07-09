Ein perfect flight. At the push of a button, the seat whirrs into a resting position and later lies flat. A small topper is placed underneath for sleeping, the upholstery supports the back and pelvis. The front camera runs on the video screen during take-off and shows the pilot’s view of the jumbo taking off. Later, “Top Gun” flickers across the screen, the sound and film are to be adjusted with the remote control, and the flight information runs along the edge. The air conditioning is whistling, a few urgent e-mails are being dealt with via the WLAN. An all-round successful business trip, and at the destination after ten hours the sun is shining. Thank you Lufthansa

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

Don’t you think so, dear readers, because you, as a connoisseur of the tail light, know about the irony in this segment? And because you are a Lufthansa passenger yourself? Caught, it was a little bit different, but just a little bit. The seat doesn’t whirr, the keys are dead. But it wobbles in its suspension. With a bit of brute force from the stewardess, who is hardened in everyday use, he lays himself flat. Since the upholstery does not want to be inferior, even flat. The stewardesses have extra additional requirements with them, you never know, better said, you always know. The front camera works for take-off and no longer works for landing. The remote control for the infotainment does not work when the flight information appears: remaining distance 11,000 kilometers, remaining flight time ten minutes. The reinvention of the hypersonic jet.

The seat neighbor grumbles to himself, hopefully the vital functions of the machine are in a more refreshing state. He’s one of those hons, so he’s always on the plane, most recently he changed seats four times until one filled almost all functions. The air conditioning blows in the face, the guest has to pay extra for the WLAN connection. The stewardess, smiling away from all the stress, says he should please make an official complaint, maybe something will finally happen, what he has experienced is not an exception, but the rule. Supply chains torn under Corona could no longer be an excuse. Incidentally, the ladies and gentlemen flight attendants are worried about the rush in the summer, the Lufthansa training courses are already canceled because man and mouse are needed on deck. As a friend of the market economy, we can only say: everything has been done correctly, guests pay 2,100 euros in Economy, 5,000 euros in Business, and 11,000 euros in First. The machine is fully booked. And at the destination after ten hours the sun is shining. Really now.