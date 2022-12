England and the United States, two of the five unbeaten teams to date / PS

IVAN ORIO SPECIAL DELIVERY. DOHA Saturday, December 3, 2022, 13:18



After playing the 48 matches in the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar, some curious conclusions can be drawn that corroborate the general feeling that equality is increasing in major international events. There is a revealing fact in this regard. Only five teams, the Netherlands, England, Croatia, This