Election political polls today 4 October 2023

ELECTION POLITICAL POLLS – According to the latest SWG survey for La7, Brothers of Italy Compared to last week it is now at 29.1%, gaining 0.4 percent. The division between Elly Schlein and Giuseppe Conte does not work: despite the evidence of agreement between the Pd and M5S for the cities and regions to be held next year (but not for the European elections), they continue to argue about the line to be taken against migrants. The result is that according to the SWG survey for TgLa7 of 2 October, the Democratic Party loses 0.3 percent in seven days and drops to 19.5%. And the 5 Star Movement also drops, a -0.2 which brings it to 16.7 percent.

Forza Italia remains stable, however. After the three days of celebration of Silvio Berlusconi’s posthumous birthday in Paestum, it remains at 6.5 percent like a week ago, while Salvini’s League drops to 9.8% (-0.3 percent).

If the major parties decline, the smaller ones grow instead. Come Azione (+0.1, equal to 3.9 percent) and the Green and Left Alliance (+0.2, or 3.4%). The same thing cannot be said for Matteo Renzi’s party which does not gather support, on the contrary, it loses some (perhaps thanks to the farewell of a loyalist like Ettore Rosato) and Italia viva drops by 0.3 to 2.4 percent .

Più Europa stable (2.6%), with secretary Riccardo Magi recently launching the party list for the 2024 European elections. Italy with Paragone is growing slightly (+0.2, i.e. 1.8%).

