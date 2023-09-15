In the hunt for the first ever participation in the main tournament of the Champions League, the women of national champion Ajax and FC Twente have to get past FC Zürich and BK Häcken respectively in a diptych. This became apparent this afternoon during the draw in Lyon. The matches in the second preliminary round will be played on October 10 and 11 and on October 18 and 19.

Ajax and Twente both start with an away match. The first mutual matches will be played on October 10 and 11. The return matches are scheduled for October 18 and 19.

These are exciting weeks for Ajax, FC Twente and the KNVB. An Eredivisie club has never succeeded in qualifying for the main tournament of the Champions League (in the current format). While it is very important for Dutch women’s football that this happens. It is not without reason that René Roord, father of Dutch international Jill and technical manager of the FC Twente women, told this site in April that he would ‘rather reach the main tournament of the Champions League than become national champion’. See also Ice hockey | SaiPa took another victory under the leadership of the new head coach

450,000 euros

For each qualification for the main tournament there is a guaranteed amount of 450,000 euros, from which, in addition to the qualified club, the rest of the competition also benefits through a distribution key. In addition, the KNVB has the ambitious goal of being in the top 7 on the coefficient list, where it currently occupies tenth place. Roord said in April that the Netherlands must ‘get into that groove’ at some point, so that ‘a revenue model is created’.

Ajax and FC Twente survived the preliminary rounds excellently. The Tukkers already defeated Sturm Graz (6-0) and the Spanish Levante (3-2) in two preliminary rounds, the latter team partly due to a questionable goal by Renate Jansen. Ajax defeated Dinamo-BSUPC from Belarus 6-0 last Saturday. It was striking that top club Arsenal (of Vivianne Miedema and Victoria Pelova) was surprisingly eliminated by Paris FC in the same preliminary round after penalties. The victories over Dinamo and Levante ensured that FC Twente and Ajax are one match away from the main tournament. See also Queen Elizabeth II is dead: Old interview by Liz Truss is doing the rounds

