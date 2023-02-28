Accompany the transition gradually without extremism and above all without focusing exclusively on the electric. After days of proclamations and harsh criticism of the European Parliament’s position regarding the vote to stop the sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2035, the Government chaired by Giorgia Meloni restores order and traces the line that Italy will follow in the Community institutional offices regarding the transition to electric cars only in the Old Continent. Matteo Salvini, Minister of Transport, explained our country’s position better during his speech in Brussels in front of his European colleagues.

“We don’t have to go all-in on electric right away – explained the exponent of the League – A determining factor is time. We all agree on the final target, but running excessively risks producing the opposite effect. The transition in which we all believe must be encouraged and accompanied. The right to mobility must be guaranteed to everyone, especially those who cannot afford an electric car.” A line also espoused by Micheal Theurer, Minister of Transport and Digital Infrastructure in Germany who underlined the importance of also focusing on alternative technologies, such as biofuels and hydrogen.

“The European Commission should present a proposal on how to use e-fuels, or in any case on the use of combustion engines powered by climate-neutral fuels. We need hydrogen and e-fuels especially in heavy vehicles and road transport.” A clear line which shows a common position between Italy and Germany, as preached by Minister Adolfo Urso in recent days. We are therefore moving towards a common front that will push for technological neutrality, without demonizing the electric car but considering it as one of the alternatives to achieving the so-called zero emissions.