An important step on the Norwegian market for Hyundai. The Korean automaker has in fact announced that from 1 January 2023 the brand will sell only electric cars in the country. A choice that follows local market trends but above all the leadership that the Asian brand has been able to achieve in the green segment. In 2022 Hyundai reported a 93% EV share, but electric cars have consistently accounted for over 90% of sales of Hyundai in Norway in recent years. From 2020 to 2022, the company delivered 25,000 passenger cars in the country, 92% of which were fully electric

Already in 2020, the Korean car manufacturer had made a first historic decision, announcing the sale of only hybrid and rechargeable cars, thanks to the push of. Tucson and Santa Fe. After eight years of continuous growth, Hyundai has established itself as one of the largest car brands in the Norwegian market. After the introduction of the revolutionary Ioniq range in 2016, volumes increased steadily and since then Norwegians have confirmed that they are increasingly appreciating Hyundai models. Particularly advanced on a global scale in terms of electrification, the Norwegian market has also proved to be a spearhead for the development of Hyundai electric models. The IONIQ Electric quickly became one of the most popular EVs in Norway and continued to achieve strong volumes until the last car was delivered just before Christmas this year.

When Kona Electric was launched in 2018, it marked a small revolution in the EV market thanks to its long range, affordable price and crossover configuration that has proved a hit with both Norwegian and European customers. In Norway, this led to 8,000 pre-orders and sales numbers that have ensured that KONA Electric has consistently remained among the most popular cars in the country in recent years. Then came the IONIQ 5, confirming the features, convenience and technology customers demand. Long range, ultra-fast charging, large on-board space and a crossover design all made the difference for customers, and as one of the most advanced electric cars on the market, the IONIQ 5 has established itself as the fifth best-selling car in Norway in 2022. Hyundai’s latest plug-in hybrids will be sold at the end of 2022 and from 1 January 2023 Norway will be the first market where the brand will sell only 100% electric cars.