Villarreal is experiencing a complicated season in the injured chapter, which is reducing the competitive level of the team that Unai Emery coaches. And it is that of the 26 players that the team currently has, only eight of them have not been injured this season.

Goalkeepers Sergio Asenjo and Gero Rulli, defenders Pau Torres and Jaume Costa, midfielders Manu Trigueros, Dani Raba and Álex Baena and striker Fernando Niño have avoided the infirmary.

Villarreal has added two serious and long-lasting injuries, how are the crusaders breaking Alberto Moreno and Iborra. To which are added two injuries of more than two months, such as Mario Gaspar, who suffered a rupture of the anterior rectum on December 30 and will be out of the team until March. To these is added the inguinal problems of Samu Chukwueze, that after three weeks away from the team he has been operated on in Germany and will now be out for another month. While the Raúl Albiol’s nasal fracture, which left him out of action for a couple of weeks and had to play with a mask.

To those injuries, the muscular problems suffered by a total of 13 first-team players must be added in this grade. The case of Paco Alcácer stands out, that after some problems and a relapse in the biceps femoris in his left leg, he lost a month and a half with his team. Another of the forwards who has added two muscle injuries is Gerard Moreno, who was out for three weeks with hamstring problems and muscle damage in the soleus of his left leg.

While, Carlos Bacca started the season muscularly injured, To which is added the injury to the hamstring in November, which took him out of the team for a month. Francis Coquelin suffered soleus problems in October that separated him four weeks and a tear in the hamstrings of his left leg that left him out for four more weeks. Pervis Estupiñán, who with two muscle problems in the biceps femoris this season, one in October and the other in December, he has missed about six weeks with the team.

To this list of players who have repeated injury, those of players who have been injured only once are added to them. Moi gomez he suffered a broken hamstring in his left leg a month and a half ago and for which he was out for four weeks; the discharge of Juan Foyth with a hamstring tear in his right leg and three weeks out; the absence of Dani Parejo with a left leg adductor muscle injury and three weeks off; that of Rubén Peña with muscle damage in the hamstrings and three weeks off; that of Alfonso Pedraza with sore hamstrings that made him miss three games; the injury to Funes Mori’s anterior rectum that prevented him from starting the season; or those of Yeremi Pino and Éttien Capoue with undetermined muscle problems.