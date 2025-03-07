

03/07/2025



He Seville FC Visit this Sunday to the Real Sociedadgame that will close Sunday at 9:00 p.m. A duel between two teams that dispute a European square, since they are at just one point of difference in the qualifying table. However, those of Imanol Sheriff reach this meeting right in the middle of a European tie, since they faced Manchester United last Thursday.

The Donostiarras tied for the minimum in the first leg of the eighths of the Europa Old Trafford. Meanwhile, the Real receives Sevilla that will reach the meeting much more rested but with all statistics against. And it is that the whitish four years have not won in Anoeta. It was in 2021-22, the result in Anoeta was 1-2, visiting goals of Fernando and En-Nesyri, while the local was made by former Sevillist Carlos Fernández.

In the total balance of confrontations between the two in San Sebastián, Sevilla has only won eight of the 69 official matches played as a visitor against Real Sociedad, before which it has also registered 22 draws and 39 losses.

As for the most recent background of matches between both clubs outside of Hispanic territory, the Imanol team has been imposed on the last two occasions, winning by 2-1 at 2023-24 and for him same result in the previous 2022-23.