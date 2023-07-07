The benches of group XIII are already complete. The 18 clubs already have a coach for next season. Eight repeat in the position and ten have a new tenant. Of note is the return of ex-grana Paco García, the new head coach of Cieza, who returns to the competition, about to turn 51, after having taken three sabbaticals.

Paco Garcia.

Sports Lorca



Jorge Perona.

Racing Murcia



What Gatto.

UCAM B



Raul Guillen.

Murcia B.



Carlos Cuellar.

Sewer



Patri Molina.

Bullense



Miguel Penalver.

Muleno



‘barbed’.

caravaca



Juanvi.

Montecasillas



Paco Cuenca.

Jorge Perona is another of the technicians who will be talking about the next course. He returns to Lorca Deportiva, the club in which he triumphed as a player. The man from Enguera takes the reins of a team with demands, since his only objective is to achieve promotion to the Second RFEF.

The two Murcia subsidiaries, for their part, have opted to make a clean slate. UCAM B has decided on a coach from the club’s base categories, such as Raúl Guillén Saura from Cartagena, who last season led the youth division of Honor Division. For its part, the new changes to the technical organization chart of Real Murcia have also reached its subsidiary. The Madrid coach, Carlos Cuéllar, formerly of UD Sanse, arrives to change the physiognomy of the young paprika team.

pulpileño



Juanjo Asensio.

molinense



Sergio Sanchez.

CAP City



Paco Lorca.

Palmar



Antonio Calata.

mining



‘Poppy’.

CD Algar



bascuñana.

Balsic



Jose Ma.

plus ultra



Cholo.

Another striking change is the one that Muleño is going to experience, which will have Pedro José Pastor García, ‘Púas’, on the bench, who returns to Curtís after passing through the Murcia coaching staff. The last to say ‘if I want’ was Caravaca, a team that could not find a coach after the departure of Mariano Oyonarte, but at the last minute signed Juanvi.