The number is conclusive. Only eight firms from the Region of Murcia have registered in the register of authorized companies of the Autonomous Community for the use of the distinctive ‘Company committed to occupational health and safety’ since its creation in 2013. And, on top of that, seven of them are already expired. That is the devastating balance of the development of this brand established ten years ago to promote protection and a preventive culture in the labor market. This is reflected in an opinion carried out by the Economic and Social Council (CES) on the draft decree that regulates the obtaining of this recognition label, as well as the so-called ‘Seal of safe mobility’.

The Institute for Occupational Safety and Health of the Region (ISSL), belonging to the Ministry of Business, Social Economy and the Self-Employed, is the body in charge of authorizing the use of these distinctions with which the identification of companies of the Region that have occupational risk prevention integrated into their activities and that express a special concern for preserving the integrity of workers. To do this, the companies are required to certify their management system, as well as an accident rate that is lower than the average for the sector of activity, as well as having been subject to a sanction for a very serious infringement and not having had no serious or fatal accidents during the workday in the last three years, among other requirements, including involving the staff through the Occupational Health and Safety Committee or through the prevention delegates.

The Ministry clarifies that “the seal of responsible company already existed” -launched in 2013- “but it did not achieve its goal, since very few companies were added”, they acknowledge. For this reason, at present, the initiative has been taken to “promote” this distinctive and get companies to “adhere”, for which reason this decree is being worked on. In fact, they emphasize that “the process is ongoing.”

Measures beyond the Law



The CES maintains that “it is evident” about the implementation of the distinctive a reality of “insufficiency” in terms of its penetration into the business structure. Therefore, it urges “to promote a joint reflection of the agents concerned, mainly the regional Administration and business and trade union organizations, in order to better articulate the promotion system.” And it is that it warns that the new regulation, beyond some variations, comes to repeat “the scheme of the one that it comes to replace” and raises the importance of “a greater implementation of preventive measures in companies, beyond those required by law”

The opinion of the ESC will now go through the Legal Council of the Region as a previous step for its approval in the Governing Council. Unlike the previous seal, from the regional department they claim that the latter “carries a series of incentives such as, for example, the fact that companies that have it, when applying for subsidies, will add points in the scale.”

Regarding the ‘Safe Mobility’ seal, to which the Community subscribed after an agreement signed with the DGT, the Economic Council also warns that the Mobility Plan, as a requirement for obtaining the seal, “suffers from indeterminacy”.