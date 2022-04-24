Eating less meat is good for your health and the environment. But many people find it difficult to get rid of their old habits or don’t know what to eat without meat. Three experts explain how to do this.



“Foods play a major role in CO2 emissions: 80 percent comes from the animal products we eat,” says Isabel Boerdam, founder of the vegetarian food blog De Hippe Vegetarian and initiator of the National Week Without Meat & Dairy. “To make a positive contribution to the climate problem, plant-based eating is the easiest solution that we can implement tomorrow and that also has an immediate impact.”

If you’re used to eating a lot of meat and dairy, you probably need to think more about what to make in the beginning. “And of course you have to think about your health, because you get certain nutrients from meat and dairy that you have to replace in a certain way,” says Boerdam. But that’s not complicated, she says. “Meat and dairy also contain a lot of saturated fat and cholesterol, the substitutes often suffer less from this. Plant-based food also definitely has a health benefit and invites you to eat more vegetables.”

We generally eat enough protein

If you switch to meat substitutes, it is important to pay attention to your iron and vitamin B12. “Protein is less important, because in the Netherlands we generally eat too much protein. It will therefore rarely be the case that you will run into a shortage due to less meat and dairy,” says Boerdam. “People who choose to eat 100 percent plant-based should be well informed about this.”

According to Suzanne Jacobs, culinary expert at the Nutrition Center, it is best to replace meat with eggs, legumes and nuts. “It also contains iron, just like in green leafy vegetables such as spinach, and whole-grain cereal products such as bread. Vegetarians get vitamin B12 through eggs, cheese and milk. Vegans can use products that are fortified with vitamin B12, such as some soy drinks.”

As a vegan you have to make sure that you get enough protein, iron, vitamins B1, B2, B12 and calcium. “Normally you find it in animal products, so now you have to get it elsewhere,” says Valerie Mattheussens, a dietitian at WW (formerly called Weight Watchers). A dietitian can help you with that. Legumes (kidney beans, chickpeas and lentils), tofu and tempeh, nuts, peanuts, kernels or seeds are good meat substitutes. Eating a handful of nuts every day is good anyway. With ready-to-use vegetarian pieces, balls and burgers, make sure that iron has been added, and preferably vitamin B12.”

“If you don’t take dairy, you have to replace your calcium in addition to vitamin B12,” Matthussens continues. “This is possible through plant-based alternatives to milk, such as soy drinks. There are also plant-based alternatives to yogurt and desserts. Vitamin B12 is naturally only found in animal products, so it is recommended to take a vitamin B12 supplement. High-fat products can also help you get vitamin B12, such as soy drinks and ready-to-eat vegan products with added vitamin B12.”

Wide range of meat substitutes

There are plenty of meat substitutes these days, says Boerdam, who shares many meatless recipes on her site. “You have meat substitutes based on soy, vegetables or legumes. There are also meat substitutes that are very similar to a certain meat product, such as pieces of chicken, sausage or balls. There are also meat substitutes that are completely different and resemble a kind of vegetable product.”

“Some vegetables have a structure that resembles meat, which is why they are used as a meat substitute,” says Jacobs. “For example, a cauliflower steak or a carrot hot dog, or stew made from jackfruit. They are all nice alternatives, but add something rich in protein, such as legumes or nuts. Adding savory or umami flavors to a dish prevents you from missing the meat flavor.”





