Two-time Super Bowl winner Harald Hasselbach has passed away at the age of 56. The Amsterdam native died as a result of cancer reports his old club Denver Broncos. In 1998 and 1999, Hasselbach won the most prestigious award in American football with the Broncos. He is the only Dutchman who has ever succeeded in this.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
11/23/23, 10:30 PM
