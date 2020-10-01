The fact that Real Madrid’s best player is their goalkeeper, Courtois, is a reason to think about the many things that Real Valladolid did well yesterday. Not only did he not pass excessive difficulties in defense, well supported by a good Roberto Jiménez, but he was brave, he looked for the opposite goal with determination and only an excess of confidence from Bruno and a rebound, which fell to Vinicius, decided the duel. The Brazilian has a bargain with rebounds against the Pucelanos. He already scored two years ago crashing the ball in Kiko Olivas.

The Valladolid team showed, yes, that it grows and that it can play looking at the opposing goal. Shon Weissman made it clear that he lives with the opposite goal in his head, he had two good chances, and not only did he not clash, but he stood out, while the revelation of the match, Pablo Hervías, in the right-back position, made a demonstration of very complete lane. Good news despite the defeat.

However, there is no time for recreation. It’s time to think about the duel on Saturday, nothing more and nothing less than against him Eibar de Mendilibar which is also affected by the results. Carrying out the game against the gunsmiths is completely necessary to go to the national team break with ease. From victories it is always easier to build and Sergio González and his players know it.