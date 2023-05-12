The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation is under siege.

The Palace ordered a rude campaign of terror deployed outside the Highest Court, where paid beaters intimidate ministers on a daily basis.

Also from the Palace, every day the president himself insults the ministers and defames an institution that refuses dictatorial control, since by constitutional mandate the Court must be a counterweight to the head of state and government.

In addition, a rude and grotesque campaign of discredit against the ministers and against the entire Supreme Court was ordered and is spreading from the Palace, with the purpose of justifying the hatred that the president exudes against those who do not submit to his will.

Yes, from his Palace, the privileged “little king” -who has 160 employees at his service and all expenses paid–, rails against “the privileges” of the ministers of the Court, because they earn more than the president, because they have medical insurance and… nothing that compares to the cost and luxuries of living in the Palace.

And from the very voice of the President comes the threat that in the next federal government –with everything and the eventual re-election of AMLO–, the ministers of the Court will be elected by popular vote, for which the next legislature must amend the Constitution. .

And also by order of the dictator, the 22 lackey governors of Morena joined the siege against the Court, a persecution ordered by López himself and which the state leaders applaud servilely.

What is certain, however, is that neither the threats, nor the siege, nor the rude discredit campaigns against the Supreme Court will change the division of Powers enshrined in the Constitution.

And it is that to this day, neither the president nor his party, Morena, have enough deputies and senators -with a qualified majority–, for a constitutional amendment like the one the president intends to carry out.

Worse still, in the 2024 federal election, it is not foreseeable that the official party and its hindrances will achieve a qualified majority in the chambers of the Congress of the Union.

And why is it not predictable?

For an elementary reason; Because if in the 2018 federal contest Obrador’s drag was not enough to achieve full control of Congress, it will be even less so in 2024, when millions of Mexicans have already opened their eyes and many others seem repentant.

Therefore –and faced with this reality–, there are only two viable possibilities for AMLO to carry out his very personal revenge against the Supreme Court.

And what are those two possibilities?

The first, that Obrador resort to the coup, with the help of the military and sailors, whom he has bought.

Yes, as far-fetched as it may be and as loquacious as it may seem, that power sick man named López is capable of that and more, as long as he achieves the longed-for revenge and the cherished absolute power.

And the second possibility is that in 2024 López and Morena carry out a huge electoral fraud to impose a spurious majority in Congress, for which their bet is for the death of the INE.

In this way, and once a qualified majority of deputies and senators has been obtained in a spurious and illegal manner, as a result of fraud, then AMLO will be able to do whatever he pleases with the Constitution.

And that possibility also remains within the delusional dictatorial margins of a López Obrador who day by day knows he is more cornered by failures, by his failed passage into history and by growing popular repudiation.

In reality, Mr. López knows perfectly well that he will only be able to subdue the Court through a coup; be it a violent military coup or be it a blow to the 2024 federal elections.

He is perfectly clear that in a clean election and under the legality of a strong INE, his party and its candidates have little to do in the presidential contest to come.

He knows very clearly that a legitimate government that is the product of an opposition alliance will not forgive the widespread looting carried out by all members of the federal government, state governments and, above all, institutions such as the Sedena and the Navy.

And that is the greatest danger that Mexico, Mexicans and all democracy run; that a cornered López Obrador commits a crazy thing to save his skin and to impose an absolute government on 130 million citizens.

And it is a real danger, not a speculation.

to time.