Only four health centers in the Region of Murcia are in the red level when registering a very high rate of infections by coronavirus. They are those of Santa Lucía, in Cartagena; Yecla Este and Yecla Oeste and Beniel, according to data from the ‘Murcia Salud’ portal. Specifically, the nine health areas of the Region of Murcia have 85 centers, so 4.7% remains at the most extreme level, compared to the 15.2% registered this Monday and 24.7 a week ago.

Orange level



At orange level are 22 health centers. Thus, in the Area II (Cartagena) In this section appear those of Cartagena Casco and Los Barreros; on the III (Lorca) those of Lorca Centro and Totana Norte; on the V (Altiplano) that of Jumilla; on the VII (Murcia East) those of Beniaján, Puente Tocinos and Santomera, and in the IX (Vega Alta del Segura) the one in Cieza Este.

The area with the highest number of centers at the orange level is the VI (Vega Media del Segura). These are those of Alguazas, Archena, Cabezo de Torres, Ceutí, Fortuna, Las Torres de Cotillas, Lorquí, Molina Norte, Molina Sur, Murcia Centro, El Ranero, Santa María de Gracia and Vistalegre-La Flota.

Yellow level



The number of health centers in yellow amounts to 59, compared to 47 yesterday. All of the Area I (Murcia Oeste), IV (Northwest) and VIII (Mar Menor) they are in this section.

These are Alcantarilla Casco, Alcantarilla Sangonera la Seca, Algezares, Alhama de Murcia, Aljucer, Campos de Cartagena, El Palmar, Espinardo, La Alberca, La Ñora, Mula, Murcia san Andrés, Nonduermas and Sangonera la Verde (I); Barranda, Bullas, Calasparra, Caravaca de la Cruz, Cehegín and Moratalla (IV) and Los Alcázares, San Javier, San Pedro del Pinatar, Torre Pacheco Este and Torre Pacheco Oeste (VIII).

The health centers of Cartagena Este, Cartagena Oeste, San Antón, Isaac Peral, Fuente Álamo, La Manga, La Unión, Los Dolores, Mar Menor, Mazarrón, Molinos Marfagones, Pozo Estrecho and Puerto de Mazarrón are also shown in yellow, all attached to the Area II.

In the III phase are those of Águilas Norte, Águilas Sur, La Paca, San Diego, Lorca Sur, Sutullena, Puerto Lumbreras and Totana Sur; in VI those of Abanilla and Zarandona, and in VII those of the Alquerías neighborhood, El Carmen neighborhood, Floridablanca, El Infante, Llano de Brujas, Monteagudo, Murcia Sur and Vistabella. There are also those of Abarán, Blanca and Cieza Oeste on the yellow level, all in the Area IX.