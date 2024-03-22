Home page World

A cell phone flip case sparks a discussion online. Generation Z and the Boomers are opposite each other. Is the case only for older people?

Munich – “Everything used to be better” – one or two of Gen Z (1997 to 2012) have probably heard this or something similar from their parents, grandparents or older people. Typical Boomer, you could say. But the two generations differ not only in certain views, but also in the way they work. The younger one will be there repeatedly accused of being lazy at work.

There are many points that seem to differentiate the Boomers and Gen Z – including when it comes to technology. Certain purchases, such as a cell phone flip case, should be part of a boomer's repertoire. At least that's how some people on the platform see it X (formerly Twitter). A user was also confronted with this by her younger colleagues.

Why a cell phone flip case causes discussions – “Typical Boomer cell phone cases”

Flip-up cell phone cases are for old people. An X user had to deal with this issue after her younger colleagues asked her about it. (Symbolic image) © Michael Weber/imago

“My colleagues in their early 20s explained to me that only old people and mothers have cell phone cases that open. Is that so?” A user on X addresses the community with this question. She herself seems to have heard this theory for the first time. More than 600 comments and over 1,000 likes (as of March 22nd) promptly accumulated under the post, sparking a heated discussion.

Many people know exactly what is meant by the flip cell phone case. “Yes. Typical boomer phone cases,” replies one user. Another writes: “These flip covers don’t work at all. I always say grandma cover.” One user describes a whole boomer scenario: “It's the kind of thing where you adjust your reading glasses on your nose, open them and say: 'Soooo… let's see if I can someone wrote on this phone.'”

“Better than those cheap plastic bowls”: Practical protection or outdated accessory?

In addition to a lot of amusement, the woman also repeatedly receives encouragement from older users who also use such a case. A reason that is important to them is mentioned again and again: the case is practical and protects the cell phone. “If you have a cell phone sitting around in a handbag, it better have a flip case,” one person commented on the post. “Flip cases are simply the best way to protect your cell phone. Better than those cheap plastic shells where the display cracks or scratches the first time you blow on it,” emphasizes another user.

What is the Boomer generation all about?

The term “boomer” is an informal term often used in Internet discussions and popular culture to refer to members of the so-called baby boomer generation. This generation includes people born in the period after World War II, typically between 1946 and 1964.

Originally, the term “Boomer” was used neutrally to refer to members of this generation. However, more recently a negative connotation has developed, particularly in online discussions. Here it is often used to criticize stereotypical characteristics or behaviors of the baby boomer generation. These criticisms can relate to political views, cultural attitudes or technological competence, with boomers often portrayed as inflexible or backwards.

