President Gustavo Petro with his wife, Verónica Alcocer, gives a speech from the balcony of the Casa de Nariño, on May 1. Nathalia Angarita

The day Gustavo Petro assumed the Presidency, last August, he proclaimed that “Colombia is not Bogotá” and that he would work so that the State says “present” in every corner of the country. A promise to break with the capital’s centralism that was, in part, to extend the leftist wave that brought him to the Government until the regional elections on October 29. The original idea was that a strong Historical Pact – for which 50.5% of citizens voted in the second round, a year ago – would assess presidential power in the regions and cities to row the next three years in favor of the Government. Having allies outside of Bogotá is key for a president in need of support, but the capital has become his last lifeline.

Petro is aware that only a victory for his candidate in the capital, Gustavo Bolívar, could save him from a devastating electoral setback. The Historical Pact, an amalgam of diverse parties and movements, has not been able to reach agreements to name single candidates in nine of the ten most important cities in the country nor does it have options in the main governorates, hence the president has decided to concentrate all of it in Bogotá. his strength to try to save the furniture. The promise to decentralize the country will have to wait at least a few days.

The president already warned at the UN last week, in what has become the most famous phrase in his speech and the meat of memes, that his intention was to “spread the virus of life through the stars of the universe,” which Before aiming that far he wants to start in his own country. This Wednesday, there are marches called throughout Colombia, encouraged and supported without nuances by the Government, with the presence of ministers in the streets and a speech from Petro himself. “We move through life this September 27th. We move for the rights of the people, we move for Colombia, World Power of Life,” the president announced on X -formerly Twitter-. This march “for life” and pro-Government will serve to measure the temperature of the left just one month before the elections.

The next day, the president who promised to end centralism will participate with his Government in meetings with citizens in the capital towns of Kennedy, Engativá and Suba, in an act baptized as Government with the people and which, according to the Presidency, will have a similar format to the one carried out in the department of La Guajira three months ago. Then, the president decided to move his cabinet for a week to this region marked by high rates of poverty and malnutrition and govern from there, a project that was to continue in Arauca, but which was imposed at the last minute by Bogotá, in a transfer without transfer. .

The reactions against the president, although common, have resurfaced strongly these days, among those who see in his actions a clear intention to support Bolívar’s candidacy. The Constitution prohibits proselytizing by the Government and it denies that this is the reason for the change of plans. Bolívar himself, who has announced that he will lead the march in Bogotá on Wednesday, has assured that he will not participate in the events on Thursday and Friday. “Wanting to prohibit the president from going wherever he has to go seems very petty to me,” the candidate defends himself, amid criticism from the rest of the mayoral candidates, who have responded angrily to what they consider a covert electoral strategy.

“Bogotanos and Bogotanas are not idiots. If these meetings are political and they are going to use them to promote the candidacy of Gustavo Bolívar, it will be noticed, and the voters will punish them,” said Carlos Fernando Galán, first in the polls. The former director of the National Police, retired general Jorge Luis Vargas, also a candidate, called for a counter-protest: “They want to plant a bomb in Bogotá. We already know that the Gustavos shamelessly [Petro y Bolívar] They prepare a shot. “I call on you to respond with a big bang.”

On October 29, in addition to the capital, Petro plays part of the development of his policies. His success, since his party will not have territorial bishops, will depend on the agreements reached with the new governors and mayors, key to the implementation of the National Development Plan approved by the Government, the axis of the mandate. of the. A multiplicity of parties as has never been seen in Colombia – up to 36 political organizations compete compared to 17 in 2017 – will draw the territorial power of the Petro era, as a counterweight or support for the Government. In the absence of the Historical Pact, the president will have to work hard to forge alliances that allow the State to say “present” in every corner of the country because, as he said a year ago, “Colombia is not Bogotá.”