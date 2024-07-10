Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 11:36











In the West, people no longer vote for a political project. Election programmes, if they exist, are overshadowed by anger and fear, which have become the main driving forces behind voting. And they often go hand in hand. People go to the polls against someone, or against the system as a whole, rather than for the triumph of particular ideals or a particular system of government. This has been demonstrated in different ways in the United Kingdom and France.

In the first, they have elected an unknown who is only known to promise change. The British have voted for Keir Starmer, whose main characteristic is being boring, without knowing what he proposes. Only to punish the conservatives who promoted Brexit and to end an unstoppable decline after 14 years of right-wing government. “The country first, the party second. We are going to be a government at the service of the citizens,” Starmer has limited himself to saying, without even answering the question of whether he plans to raise taxes to improve public services that he recognizes are in ruins. “Tough decisions will have to be made,” he has briefly advanced. For the moment, the only measure announced is for show: the end of the agreement to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, a plan that was already seriously damaged.

In France, the majority of voters also went to the polls angry or afraid. Anger among Le Pen’s far-right supporters for a country they believe is falling apart because of immigration, and fear among the rest that Le Pen will win the election and impose a fascism whose ghost hovers over the entire continent. Beyond that, there is zero political discourse.

That is why today we are analysing the political drift that an increasingly polarised Europe is entering, seeking solutions to very complex problems in the simplicity of the extremes on both sides.

These are the three topics we will address today.

The United Kingdom and France vote with hate and fear.

Burmese rebels continue to gain ground.

The photo that exposes Cameroon’s hypocrisy.

There are no more political projects UK and France vote with hate and fear

The cordon sanitaire has worked to prevent Marine Le Pen’s National Rally from governing France. But the number of votes tells a different story: the far-right party has won 8.7 million votes – to which must be added those of its partners – 1.7 million more than the left of the New Popular Front, which nevertheless remained the leading political force. In other words, Le Pen’s party has won the highest percentage of votes, and with a substantial difference over its main rival. “This is just a delay in our coming to power,” said its candidate for prime minister. That is why it is strange that, despite having had one of the most spectacular rises in the French political scene, the results are considered a failure. But, of course, everything depends on the expectations that were had.

Marine Le Pen already saw herself with one foot in the presidential seat. She will have to wait.



EFE





The polls did correctly predict a resounding victory for Labour in the United Kingdom, which sank the Conservatives by a humiliating 412 to 121, which means an increase of 211 MPs for the former and a decrease of 250 for the latter. “This country needs a reset,” said the new Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in a first press conference in which he did not reveal a single point of what he plans to do. “Yesterday we began to work to change the country,” he added. Asked “how, specifically,” he limited himself to saying that he was already demonstrating this with the appointment of some of the members of his government. In short, nothing.

It is true, however, that Starmer’s polite manner, and even Le Pen’s calm after the announcement of the results in France, are a pleasant contrast to the histrionics of former leaders such as Boris Johnson. But the lack of a programme and a project translates into a blank cheque. European politicians have become so accustomed to constantly breaking their promises that they prefer not to make them. And the citizens swallow it.

Keir Starmer, a bread without salt that promises change.



Reuters





In any case, there is no better example of the Western democratic drift than the United States, where Trump voters only want to end the system and Biden voters want Trump not to win. The worst thing about the former tycoon, however, is that he does make promises. But they are based on obvious falsehoods and have the potential to drag the entire world into the abyss. From his statements about the criminality of immigrants to his comments on the invasion of Ukraine. A second Trump term now could be much more dangerous than the first eight years ago.

This political theatre is based on the proposal of solutions that are as forceful as they are simple to solve complex problems. And this simplification of political messages designed to win hearts on TikTok leads to a worrying polarization and a social drift towards extremes, whether left or right. Neither of them will be able to respond to the needs of the population.

Civil war in Myanmar Burmese rebels continue to gain ground

Despite all this, democracy remains for many the best possible system, which is why so many people die every day fighting for it. One of the countries where the most blood is being shed is Myanmar, formerly Burma, where different armed groups made up of ethnic minorities have joined rebels from the Bamar majority to fight the military junta that put an end to the country’s hopeful democratisation three and a half years ago.

And despite fighting with little foreign support and against a much better-equipped enemy, they are racking up some commendable victories. They now control more than a third of the country and are continuing to advance in key locations. This week, the group called the Arakan Army captured Thandwe airport, vital to the tourist resorts of Ngapali, a milestone that opens the way to control the coast of Rakhine State.

TNLA rebels with old rocket launchers.





The insurgents often fight in shorts and flip-flops, with homemade weapons, against combat helicopters and well-equipped soldiers. That is why they reiterate the need for greater support to overthrow the military, which has the veiled support of powers such as China. “Weapons are needed, but also economic measures against the military junta. One of the most urgent is to cut off kerosene supplies to the Burmese Air Force,” a leader of the resistance told me.

On the other hand, the Army has launched a brutal mobilization campaign, reinstating compulsory military service of two years – five if a state of emergency is declared – for men between 18 and 35 years old and women between 18 and 27. This has caused an exodus and reinforced the desertions that are taking place in the demoralized ranks of the uniformed men, who see no reason to fight for dictators who have returned the country to its darkest period, one that last decade seemed to have been left behind.

Forbidden Pride The photo that exposes Cameroon’s hypocrisy

It seems incredible that in 2024 homosexuality can still be prohibited and persecuted. However, in 64 countries it is still criminalised. Cameroon is one of them. That is why it caused an uproar when Brenda Biya posted a photo on Instagram in which she appears kissing the Brazilian model Layyons Valença. “I am crazy about you and I want everyone to know it,” wrote the young Cameroonian.





It wouldn’t matter much if it weren’t for the fact that Biya, in addition to being the singer King Nasty, is the daughter of the president of Cameroon, Paul Biya, one of those corrupt African leaders who took power in 1982 and is still holding on to it at 91 years old. To better understand the character, it is enough to know that he is married to a woman almost forty years younger and that Brenda was born when he was 65. But what is relevant is that, if his daughter’s relationship with another woman is confirmed, she would have to be prosecuted and face a sentence of up to five years in prison.

Of course, that’s not going to happen. So the image has served to reopen the debate on the situation of the LGBT community in Cameroon and beyond. That and the usual hypocrisy among the powerful, who preach one thing and do the opposite. “I love what Brenda has done. However, it reflects a harsh reality: anti-LGBT laws in Cameroon are disproportionately applied to the poor. Money and political connections are a shield for some, while others suffer serious consequences,” said activist Bandy Kiki.

Some have applauded Biya, like Shakiro, a trans woman who has taken refuge in Europe after spending five years behind bars in Cameroon, where she was raped. “It is a turning point for the community,” she said. Unfortunately, within the African country the photo has not aroused much sympathy. On the contrary, it has been greeted with an avalanche of homophobic comments that demonstrate the great differences in social and intellectual development that still mark the world.

That’s all for today. I hope I’ve given you a good idea of ​​what’s going on out there. If you’re subscribed, you’ll receive this newsletter every Wednesday in your email. And, if you like it, it will be very helpful if you share it and recommend it to your friends.