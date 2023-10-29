15-year-old Daisy unexpectedly crossed the road on her bicycle and only looked up at the last moment. But it was already too late. The drama continued to haunt truck driver Henk in his dreams. No one could tell him how she was. Only after five months did the redeeming answer come. These are the stories of both of them. “We had help from all sides and he had nothing at all.”

#months #driver #Henk #hear #Daisy #alive #felt #criminal