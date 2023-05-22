Kaia was in her mother’s arms when the giraffe started running towards them. Unfortunately she didn’t make it, she died in the hospital

A year has passed and only now the baby’s mother Kaia he had the courage to tell about that terrible day and that immense emptiness that accompanies his every day.

Nicole Panos she lost her one-year-old daughter and could do nothing to prevent it. She found herself paralyzed from the waist down. It was a normal working day at Kuleni Game Park in South Africa. The 25-year-old worked as down from for tourists.

Nothing had ever happened and he had always brought his own with him children: One-year-old Kaia and 4-year-old Kayden.

That day one angry giraffe she attacked the woman and her children. She saw her youngest girl lose her life before his eyes. He tried to save her, but couldn’t do anything against the animal. She sustained serious injuries and today she is paralyzed from the waist down.

Kaia was in his arms when the giraffe started running towards them. Little Kayden, on the other hand, rolled up in the sand, managing to find protection. He suffered skull fractures, but after a long struggle in the hospital, he recovered saved.

Nicole said that, unfortunately, her brother was forced to intervene to save them and has shot to the giraffe. No one can yet explain why the animal reacted like this, it was probably heard threatened by something.

Little Kaia died in the arms of doctors

Soon after, the mother and children were taken to the hospital. Kaia was dying and breathed her last in between doctors arms. The woman, who protected her with her own body until the end, had reported spinal injuries, which then led to paralysis of the lower body.

Nicole was a knowledgeable guide, but rare accidents happen. That giraffe had always been docile and her children loved it. That day, however, something clicked that led her to react aggressively.

Only after a year, this mother found the strength to tell what happened. She today she continues to follow a physiotherapy coursehoping to recover his physical strength as much as possible, but his life it will never be the same again.