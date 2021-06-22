Through the publication of a wonderful family shot, Usain Bolt announces the birth of two beautiful twins

The fastest man in history has recently become the dad of two beautiful twins. To announce it, through some sweet family photos on their accounts Instagram, they thought about it anyway Usain Bolt and his wife Kasi Bennett. The two babies were born a few weeks ago and are called Saint Leo is Thunder.

For the former Jamaican sprinter, who still holds the world records in the 100 and 200 flat meters, they have just arrived two more gold medals. But this time they have nothing to do with sport and racing.

His wife, the 31-year-old Jamaican model, Kasi Bennett, gave birth a few weeks ago second and third child, two beautiful twins named Saint Leo and Thunder.

As usual, the two Bolt spouses had not revealed any news regarding the pregnancy, but they decided to to tell all to their many fans only after birth.

This tendency of theirs to tell about their private life outburst, so to speak, retarded, has quite distant origins. Just think that they are officially a couple since 2014, but Usain chose to announce it to the public only two years later, in 2016.

Either way, the gorgeous family shot, has collected in a very few hours a truly huge number of reactions and comments, not only from the many fans and supporters, but also from many well-known personalities of sport and entertainment.

Usain Bolt became a dad for the first time last year

As anticipated, those who have just arrived are the second and third child for Usain Bolt.

The sprinter, in fact, had already embraced his first child last year, precisely on May 20, when the little girl was born Olympia Lightning, who just the day before yesterday turned his first year.

The commitments as a super dad increase, therefore, for the one who will always be remembered as the fastest athlete of all time.

A career, his, studded with Olympic and world successes, officially ended in 2017. Subsequently, Usain had also tried to pursue a career from soccer player, but after some tryouts with British and Australian pro teams, he decided that that it couldn’t be his way.