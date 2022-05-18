Heracles is waiting for a very tough job on Saturday to secure the Eredivisie title. The Almeloërs are balancing on the edge of relegation after a hopeless evening at Excelsior (3-0). With that result, the Eredivisionist was also allowed to squeeze his hands shut.

The concerns are great for Heracles, which needs a miracle for its own audience on Saturday. The duel at Woudestein caused no confidence or impetus. In fact, it only magnified the problems and concerns.

No shock effect

With the dismissal of trainer Frank Wormuth, the club management hoped for new energy, but the players who had spoken did not give up when they had to take responsibility. There was no shock effect at all. Heracles was a team in confusion from the kick-off that rattled on all sides.

Led by Bornenaar Mats Wieffer, Excelsior Heracles played a lot. The visitors were outclassed, bluffed and were allowed to cling to the fact that within 30 minutes the Premiership had not already been lost.

Huge opportunities Excelsior

The home team created opportunities. The first was in the fifth minute for former Heracles player Reuven Nijmeijer, but after he had passed goalkeeper Koen Bucker he came out a little too far. A minute later Bucker made a great save on a shot from close range by Thijs Dallinga and a few minutes later that same goalkeeper had to stretch on a shot by Marouan Azarkan. The opening goal of the number 6 of the first division was inevitable and after 21 minutes the well deserved 1-0 fell. It was Azarkan, who shot the ball in after Niemeyer was replaced.

Marouan Azarkan (r) took care of the 1-0. © Pro Shots / Mischa Keemink



Finally a shot

The poor Heracles had absolutely no grip on Excelsior, which continued to create opportunities even after the 1-0. The turning point in the first half was the failure of one of Excelsior’s tastemakers, Azarkan, who had to leave the field with a stretcher after a wild action by Lucas Schoofs. That setback took the rhythm out of the game of the Rotterdammers. Heracles finally got involved in the game and after 38 minutes the first shot on target, by Nicolai Laursen, ended on the top of the bar. Just before half time, Emil Hansson was also threatening again. Furthermore, everything that Heracles showed was below par. The team should be happy that it was still in the game at half-time, or maybe you should put it in the Eredivisie.

Samuel Armenteros is disappointed in Rotterdam. © ANP



Second half

After the break, Heracles tried to take the initiative, but the attacking game was too stiff to become really dangerous. Heracles' first danger in the second half came after an hour of play through a shot by Samuel Armenteros. Opposite this was a header by Dallinga and a swipe by Kenzo Goudmijn. Although the best at Excelsior was lost in the second half, the team still scored 2-0 fifteen minutes before the end. And as so often this season, the tandem Niemeijer-Dallinga was responsible for the goal. Dallinga gave the heel, Niemeijer took care of the sequel, after which Dallinga took care of the completion: 2-0.

Things got even worse for Heracles, because five minutes before the end of the game, the loss of the ball by the invisible Luca de la Torre also led to the 3-0. Driouech – on a pass from Wieffer – completed an individual action nicely. The difficult-scoring Heracles therefore needs a victory with four goals difference in Almelo on Saturday to remain in the Eredivisie.

René Kolmschot ,,We started the game very badly," said the new Heracles coach René Kolmschot at ESPN. ,,The field became too big. Excelsior did a fantastic job, we were not put under any pressure, they found the free man. "We are a fragile team. If it goes a bit less, it falls apart. After the break it was a bit better and I thought the goal was going to fall, but then they made the second." ,,If you lose 3-0, the conclusion is that it has not been possible to get new energy in the team", something Kolmschot had set itself as a goal. ,,At home we have more confidence and we have to be able to rectify this "But then it has to be better than today. This hurts very much. I see defeat around me. We still have a 50% chance. Yes, I am very optimistic…"





