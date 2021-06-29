(advertising)

You already knew that MINI driving is the best way to get around. What could still be new for you: it can be even more fun. The only thing that will give you even more driving pleasure than a MINI is the fully electric MINI.

The MINI Electric even more fun? How?

He is not more fun despite his batteries, but because of his batteries. These are placed at the very bottom of the floor of the car, so that it has a very low center of gravity. And you know: the lower the center of gravity, the better, because that provides extra stability and less lean in corners.

In addition, the weight distribution in the MINI Electric is optimal: there is simply no heavy petrol engine in the nose. Together with the wheels placed at the extreme corners, this gives you that unmistakable kart feeling. Compact, fast and manoeuvrable – super sporty!

But does the MINI Electric drive just as smoothly?

Count on it! With 184 horsepower, you won’t have much trouble showing most people at the traffic light your backside. Well, your MINI then. With an electric motor you immediately have all the pulling power at your disposal and you can feel it.

There’s no need to shift gears, and all power is always instantly available – one step on the accelerator pedal and away you go. But we understand: you have to experience it once to be able to believe how fast such a MINI Electric drives.

Experience it yourself

And that while you do not emit a gram of CO2 or polluting substances. And, except for a drink or something to snack on, you never have to go to a gas station again. Not bad either, with the current fuel prices… And we haven’t even mentioned the silence on board, which makes you even more aware of your surroundings or hear your music even better.

MINI Electric driving has nothing but advantages. But you really have to get behind the wheel yourself first. Experience electric driving with MINI during a non-binding test drive at one of the MINI Dealers. Book here an appointment!

The MINI Electric is available from 35,990 euros or with private lease for 399 euros per month. Discover the possibilities and conditions here.