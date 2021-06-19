E.Once again, thousands of fans in the Munich stadium ignored the mask requirement in the stands and were sharply criticized by the Bavarian Minister of Health for this. “I find it negligent that many fans in the football stadium have not obeyed the rules of the game,” said CSU politician Klaus Holetschek on Saturday evening of the German press agency. “The DFB is now finally asked to plausibly explain how it intends to implement and enforce the mask rules for the next game on Wednesday.” The German Football Association (DFB) is the host of the four European Championship games in the Bavarian capital.

Also in the first group game between the Germans against France on Tuesday, only a few spectators in the Munich arena had the mandatory FFP2 masks on. After criticism, especially from politics, the organizers agreed to encourage the spectators in the stands to wear masks. Obviously with little success, as could be seen on TV pictures from the stadium on Saturday. Only a few fans had put masks over their noses and mouths.

In the fight against the corona virus, visitors must wear an FFP2 mask the entire time in the Munich stadium. According to a spokesman, the police had already established during the first game that “the vast majority (around two thirds) of the spectators present on the seats did not wear the prescribed mouth and nose protection”.

The Minister of Health warned: “The highly contagious Delta variant in particular is dangerous. It could make the recent sharp drop in the number of infections skyrocket “. At the same time, the mask was a prerequisite for EM games with spectators to be allowed at all. Whether the Bavarian state government will draw conclusions from the violations for the next two games in Munich remained unclear at first.