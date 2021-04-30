Aston Martin has revealed new details about the forthcoming launch of the Speedster V12 – an open-cabin vehicle that serves as a tribute to the exceptional past and exciting future of the British luxury sports car brand. There will only be 88 units for buyers around the world, who can already be ordered and who are expected to deliveries start mid 2021; as well as an exclusive personalized specification that will undoubtedly serve to increase the character of a collector’s item that this vehicle will acquire instantly.

This new vehicle perfectly embodies the legacy of the brand that, in addition to the exceptional DBR1, also includes the spectacular CC100 presented in 2013 to celebrate in style a century of excellence from Aston Martin in the field of sports vehicles, and reflects all of the racing achievements and exceptional design capabilities that are an inseparable part of Aston Martin’s 100-plus year history.

The DBR1 is Aston Martin’s most successful racing car to date, winning the 1959 editions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 1,000km Nürburgring, which it also won in 1957 and 1958. A Despite being a car designed for motor racing, the DBR1 was also the forerunner of some of the brand’s best-known historical series ‘DB’ vehicles. It was created by Frank Feeley, an enormously talented in-house designer, in collaboration with Ted Cutting, Competition Design Director, and is without a doubt an exceptional exponent; in fact, the shape of the DBR1 continues to be one of the most beautiful and graceful of all time.

Featuring custom and intelligently integrated elements inspired by the Le Mans winning car, the Aston Martin Speedster V12’s DBR1 specification incorporates features such as the unmistakable Aston Martin Racing Green paint, Clubsport White color stripe and circles, a grille satin silver anodized with Clubsport colored trim, Conker leather stirrups, Viridian Green technical fabric and Caithness leather. All these elements are a nod to the characteristics of that time that made the DBR1 the undisputed icon that it is today.

The exclusive Aston Martin Racing Green driver and front passenger helmets are located under transparent ‘domes’; likewise, the solid silver insignia on the wings gleam under clear enamel. The meticulous application of glossy carbon fiber, green Caithness leather and satin silver brushed aluminum knobs in the Speedster V12’s open cockpit further underline the careful tribute to a true motoring great.

This special specification includes 21-inch satin black diamond center-lock wheels; Furthermore, each Aston Martin Speedster V12 spends more than 50 hours solely on the painting process at the brand’s advanced painting facilities.

The heart of this new vehicle is a high-performance variant of the famous 5.2 liter V12 engine with twin turbocharger from Aston Martin, capable of delivering a power of about 700 hp and a torque of about 753 Nm. The engine, which offers an attractive range of performance, exceptional response and great V12 sound, is mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission that is mounted towards the rear of the vehicle. This translates into an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in the order of 3.4 seconds and a maximum speed of approximately 318 km / h, which is remarkable for a vehicle without a hood and windshield.