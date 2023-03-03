Deadline for the Federation Units ends on March 6 and the government is considering postponing the deadline to the end of 2023

The new CIN (National Identity Card) is being issued in only 8 states. The mandatory deadline for all the Federation Units fit closes next monday (6.Mar.2023).

According to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, only Acre, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Piauí, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Pernambuco and Rio de Janeiro are issuing the digital document. The Federal District is testing the services and citizens are still unable to apply for the new identity card.

Against this backdrop, the Secretary of Digital Government, from the Ministry of Management and Innovation, considers extending the deadline to the end of 2023. The federal government does not consider punishing, at this 1st moment, states that do not adhere.

“It is much more a question of building an agenda together. At this 1st moment, the idea is to reconcile, to understand the reality of most of these entities that are participating in this process“, said the secretary of Digital Government, Rogério Mascarenhas, to the Power360.

According to the executive, low adherence is related to the lack of funding and the change in state management with the 2022 elections.

“We understand that there are different realities in each state. Some have already managed to adhere fully or partially. We are objectively discussing the date so that we do not cause any inconvenience within this process. I think it is a very important national project, that we should not leave anyone behind”said Mascarenhas.

new digital document

The digital identity uses the CPF (Registration of Individuals) as “general registration, unique and valid for the whole country”. The document also contains a QR Code, used to verify its authenticity, the MRZ code (issued in passports) and icons with information such as the holder’s blood type and whether he is an organ donor.

What is needed to get the new identity card:

birth or marriage certificate;

photo ID;

CPF regularized –without this it is NOT possible to issue the document.

Understand how to apply for the new identity card: