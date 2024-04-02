No more than 8% of Ukrainians are ready to join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to participate in hostilities. The president of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, Vladimir Paniotto, stated this on April 2 in an interview with the Ukrainska Pravda publication.

“According to our estimates, approximately 8% are ready to take up arms in relation to all categories [населения]“,” he said, answering a corresponding question from journalists.

According to Paniotto, some respondents may also express readiness to go to the front, but in reality this does not happen. Ukrainian sociologists have not examined this issue in more detail, he added.

Earlier, on March 26, the Politico newspaper reported that fewer and fewer Ukrainians are ready to voluntarily go to the front, and Kyiv cannot withstand the shortage of people in the armed forces. The country's authorities cannot find a solution to the problem given that many Ukrainians are trying to evade military service, and the law on mobilization is stuck in the Verkhovna Rada, the authors noted.

A new bill on mobilization in Ukraine was introduced on January 30. It provides for the distribution of electronic summons, which will be sent to a special conscript’s office; all those liable for military service are required to submit one. On February 12, the country's President Vladimir Zelensky also signed laws extending martial law and general mobilization in the country until May 13, 2024.

Martial law in Ukraine has been in effect since February 2022. At the same time, Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. Later, the Rada repeatedly extended its validity. Most men between the ages of 18 and 60 are prohibited from leaving the country.