Spain will need a “huge” investment figure in priority infrastructures of water, energy and environment. Until 198,435 million eurosas Julián Núñez, president of Seopan, the Association of Construction and Infrastructure Concessionaires, has quantified on Wednesday. However, only a few 38,000 million of that figure corresponds to measures structural and management hydraulics. And even less, about 3,000 millionare projected for flood prevention actions in a context in which the Dana de Valencia has put on the table the need to reduce risks to climatic extremes.

The majority employer of the construction companies presented this Wednesday the report ‘Analysis of the priority investment in infrastructure in Spain’, prepared by the consultant Sener. “It is not intended to be an infrastructure plan,” said Núñez, but an radiography of what Spain needs. For this, the report has incorporated the investments already provided for in the hydrological plans in force until 2027 and the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC) to 2030, but also other documents.

In total, Hydrological plans, The report stands out, they contemplate a Investment of 37,938 million of euros in planned actions of different types such as the sanitation and purification of water (which, in fact, takes most of the budget with 11,000 million), followed by the supply and irrigation measures (8.7 billion) or plans for agriculture ( 4.8 billion).

For the prevention of flooding from here to 2027 an investment of about 3,054 million of euros. That is to say, 8% of the total of the budget projected by the hydrographic confederations. Spain is today, however, the fourth European country according to Eurostat with greater economic losses due to extreme meteorological phenomena and climatic events, the report stands out.









Flood in Mediterranean basins

In this sense, Núñez recalled the plan that Seopan submitted last December to the Ministry for Ecological Transition following the Dana. In him, he estimated up to 5,000 million The necessary investment to reduce the risk of floods in the Mediterranean basins. On the one hand, that plan recognizes the 4,200 million planned In current planning, not only in hydrological plans, but in flood risk management plans. On the other, it includes others one billion structures studied but not incorporatedSa those plans and that, in Seopan’s opinion, are a “more effective” solution for the prevention of avenues in flood areas.

Here 120 million are included for the Montesa rolling dam, in the Safe River and the 400 million for the reestudio and in its case execution of four structures lamination of the Dana scope with previous hydrological studies and that affect the prey of Villamarchante (Turia River), Estubeny (Sellent River), Marquesado (Magro River) and Cheste (Barrancos Poyo and Pozalet).

300 million euros are also mentioned for re -stud and, where appropriate, the environmental adaptation projects and drainage of the Poyo basin, as well as other measures to adapt to climate change, without quantify Drainage in road and railway linear infrastructure and review and update of existing security studies.

Other investments

Among the planned investments are also those of the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC): 34,196 million for the adaptation, capacity and interconnection of networks, and energy efficiency measures and hydroelectric storage.

In general, the report on priority infrastructures of water, energy and environment also collects others 56,656 million to modernize and adapt infrastructure existing and 69,645 million for innovative projects that are needed in Spain.