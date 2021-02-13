96% of users have already been inoculated with the two prescribed doses A health worker injects the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine during the vaccination of workers and residents of the Ballesol Patacona residence (Valencia) / EFE

The incidence of coronavirus in nursing homes begins to shrink considerably among the nearly 300,000 users of these centers thanks to the vaccination campaign that began on December 27 and whose primary objective is the immunization of these elderly and their caregivers. In fact, only 7% of the centers in which the two inoculations have been completed have suffered an outbreak, according to a study by the Círculo Empresarial de Attention to People (Ceaps), which does not specify what percentage of cases detected occurred during the time between the two inoculations or during the time after the booster dose, where the vaccine has not yet displayed its full immunizing power.

According to this ‘vaccination barometer’ – which lasts until last day 11 and which was carried out among the centers of this employer’s association with a presence in a dozen communities – the health services have already vaccinated with the two mandatory doses to 96% of the elderly and more than 90% of the professionals who serve these users. In 82% of the centers all their residents are already inoculated with the two doses. However, for now, only 46% of the elderly would be, at least on paper, immunized, since fifteen days have passed since the booster inoculation. According to the employer, the vast majority of residents should develop the same immunity during this same month of February.