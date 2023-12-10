There are 1 million quotas reserved for apprentices, but only 536.6 thousand professionals are hired

In Brazil, there are more than 1 million quotas reserved for apprentices in companies, but only 52.9% of these vacancies are filled. The number is equivalent to 536.6 thousand hired professionals, show data compiled by Power360.

The Apprenticeship Law (No. 10,097/2000) establishes quotas for hiring apprentices for companies, depending on their size. For micro-enterprises (ME), small businesses (EPP) and non-profit entities (ESFLs) hiring is optional.

The legislation determines that large and medium-sized companies must hire 5% to 15% of apprentices in their workforce, calculated proportionally to the total number of employees.

To be hired as an apprentice, young people must be at least 14 years old and at most 24 years old. According to the Ministry of Labor, more than half of the vacancies (331.4 thousand) are filled by professionals aged up to 18 years.

The sector that employs the most apprentices is the manufacturing industry (144.6 thousand).

Read the hiring of young apprentices by sector:

manufacturing industries: 144,645;

trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles: 134,034;

human health and social services: 67,951;

other service activities: 51,824;

transport, storage and mail: 32,012;

administrative activities and complementary services: 31,380.

São Paulo has the largest number of apprentices hired, with 142 thousand young people in the program. The State has almost 3 times more young apprentices than the 2nd place in the ranking, Minas Gerais.

The Ministry of Labor and Employment is responsible for monitoring the quota of apprentices so that companies meet the quota required by law. The Minister of Labor, Luiz Marinho (PT), said that the number of young apprentices in the program could be doubled. He stated that he is considering creating a fund to finance vacancies where companies have a greater possibility of hiring.

Read more:

Hiring rules

The law (10,092/2000) determines that the working day of the minor apprentice does not exceed 6 hours per day (30 hours per week). If you have already completed primary education, these hours can be extended to 8 hours a day (40 hours a week), but only if theoretical activities are included during the journey. Night work, from 10pm to 5am, is prohibited for minors under 18, according to article 404 of the CLT.

The young apprentice has similar rights to workers under the CLT regime, such as minimum wage/hour, daily working hours, FGTS, vacations, transportation vouchers, 13th salary, paid weekly rest and social security benefits.

The main difference between the apprentice worker and the CLT employee is that the company deposits a rate of 2% in the FGTS for young apprentices and 8% for formal workers.

The young person is placed in a training program before entering practical employment. The training lasts from 15 to 30 days and represents 10% of the young apprentice's total theoretical background, as stipulated in a decree from the Ministry of Labor and Employment launched in 2012. Here is the complete (PDF – 86 kB).

Training is offered free of charge by entities such as Senai, Senac, Senar, Senat and Sescoop, but they are unable to meet all demand. This opened up a market for “non-profit institutions” charge to offer these trainings. The values ​​vary from R$150 to R$250 per month, per worker. The cost is paid by the contracting companies.

Therefore, theyThey only work 4 days a week. One day is reserved for training at educational institutions.

The number of young apprentices varies in each company. The legislation determines that the percentage of employees in this category in large and medium-sized corporations must correspond to 5% to 15% of the existing workers in each establishment, whose functions require professional training.

Activities that require professional training can be consulted at CBO (Brazilian Classification of Occupations) – created in 2002 to specify and identify all occupations in the Brazilian labor market recognized by the Ministry of Labor. At the siteit is possible to consult the CBO by the name of the occupation, by “occupational family” or the duly specified occupation itself.

Micro and small businesses, whether or not they opt for Simples Nacional, and non-profit entities whose objective is professional education are exempt from this requirement.

WAGE

The base calculation for the young apprentice's salary varies depending on the hourly rate per minimum wage. Currently, it is R$6.

You can estimate how much the young person will receive monthly with the formula below:

(hourly value x hours worked x number of weeks in the month x 7)÷6

When using as an example a person who works 30 hours a week (6 hours a day) as a young apprentice, the salary for a month with 30 days would be R$942. The amount may vary depending on the company.

WHO SHOULD HIRE

when the obligation to contract arises – when the establishment hires employees, in functions that require professional training, in a quantity equal to or greater than 7; how to know – activities that require professional training can be consulted at CBO (Brazilian Classification of Occupations). At the site it is possible to consult the CBO by the name of the occupation, by “occupational family” or the duly specified occupation itself.

what is the quota to be met – the apprentice quota is set at a minimum of 5% to a maximum of 15%;

who does not need to meet the quota – micro-enterprises, small businesses and non-profit entities whose objective is professional education. Hiring in these groups is optional;

companies with dangerous functions – must fill the quota by hiring young people aged 18 to 24 (art. 53, sole paragraph, of the Decree No. 9,579/2018 ) or people with disabilities, aged 18 and over. However, companies can choose to hire teenagers, aged 14 to 17, at the entity's own facilities, in a protected environment.

Here's the manual with all standards (1MB).