On December 5th, during the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (COP28), held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Afro-descendant leaders from Brazil, Colombia and Honduras presented results of the study “Territoriality of Peoples of African Descent in Latin America and the Caribbean in Hotspots of Biodiversity”.

This study showed that only 5% of black people in these regions have legal recognition of their collective rights to land and territory. These people are present on 205 million hectares, covering 16 countries in the region. Furthermore, data demonstrates that communities of black people in Latin America contribute to the preservation of the environment in their territories.

This was the first regional analysis to document the territorial presence of people of African descent and their importance for Latin America and the Caribbean in terms of development, mitigation and adaptation to climate change, and conservation.

The event ended this Tuesday (12). The objective was to call on States and partners in the Latin American and Caribbean region to promote and implement reforms for the recognition and titling of the territories of Afro-descendant peoples, as a way of guaranteeing an effective path to mitigation and adaptation to climate change.

The discussion was organized by the Rights and Resources Initiative (RRI) and was attended by Susana Muhamad, Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development of Colombia; Omaira Bolaños, from RRI; Jose Luis Rengifo, from the Black Communities Process (PCN); Katia Penha, from the National Coordination of Black Rural Quilombola Communities (Conaq) in Brazil; Gregoria Jimenez, from the Organization for the Development of Ethnic Communities (Odeco), from Honduras; and Clemencia Carabali, from the Association of Afro-descendant Women of North Cauca (Asom).

The director of RRI's Latin America Program, Omaira Bolaños spoke with Brazil Agency:

Brazil Agency: How can the study “Territoriality of Biodiversity of Peoples of African Descent in Latin America and the Caribbean”, presented at COP 28 in Dubai, contribute to reducing the effects of climate change?

Omaira Bolaños: It is important to highlight that this is the first study to document the territorial presence of Afro-descendant peoples and their importance for Latin America and the Caribbean in terms of development, mitigation and adaptation to climate change and conservation. This is a joint effort between RRI, PCN, Conaq, the Observatory of Ethnic and Peasant Territories (Otec) and 20 other grassroots organizations that accompany it.

The analysis reveals that there are 205 million hectares in 16 countries in the region with the territorial presence of Afro-descendant peoples. However, only 5% have legal recognition of their collective rights to land and territory. This analysis also shows that there are more than 1,271 protected areas within or adjacent to the territories of Afro-descendant peoples, 77% of which have reduced natural transformation, which demonstrates the enormous contribution of these communities in protecting areas of high ecosystem value.

Brazil is a significant country given the data above, as 67% of these areas are located in certified municipalities with the presence of quilombola communities without collective title.

Brazil Agency: What role can traditional communities play in mitigating climate change?

Omaira Bolaños: Communities are the protagonists of this action. The conclusions of the study identify the situation so that, from this starting point, there is much work to be done towards the recognition and protection of the rights of quilombola populations within the legal regimes of collective property rights. The environment is preserved when quilombola territories are protected. Quilombola territorial management is conservationist par excellence.

Brazil Agency: Although the Afro-descendant population in Latin America and the Caribbean represents around 30% of the region's total population, the rights of traditional communities are still not recognized by many countries. What should be done to reverse this situation?

Omaira Bolaños: An event of this magnitude, which brings together regional leaders to present the results of the study on the territorial presence of Afro-descendant peoples and their importance for Latin America and the Caribbean in terms of development, mitigation and adaptation to climate change and conservation, is already an important step to involve different governments in the need to implement policies that recognize the territorial tenure rights of Afro-descendant peoples and their importance in the global agenda and in the goals of mitigating climate change and conserving biodiversity.

Brazil Agency: Tropical forests represent around 87 million hectares in the mapped territories of Afro-descendant peoples, many of which are located in areas considered to be of biodiversity. What can be done to ensure that these territories are recognized as being of great value for the preservation of the planet? And what public policies should governments introduce to protect and guarantee the rights of people of African descent, such as quilombolas?

Omaira Bolaños: Brazil is a significant country given the data above, as 67% of these areas are located in certified municipalities with the presence of quilombola communities without collective title. Only 1,093,645.1 hectares were legally recognized for quilombola communities in Brazil. There are still pending requests for recognition of 2,387,859.7 hectares of land belonging to quilombola communities. Brazil is one of the few countries with a robust legal framework and institutional structure with the capacity to advance the implementation of land tenure rights policies for quilombola communities at the national and subnational level.

Several studies demonstrate that when communities have legal ownership rights over their land, their ability to prevent deforestation and protect biodiversity increases. Guaranteeing the land and resource rights of quilombola communities is one of the most effective ways to advance towards Brazil's goals regarding climate change mitigation and biodiversity protection. The study shows the significant role that the lands of Afro-descendant communities across Latin America play in protecting the Earth's invaluable forest resources.

We hope that this approach can amplify the voices of local people and proactively engage governments, multilateral institutions and private sector actors in adopting institutional and market reforms to support the tenure rights of quilombola communities, so that they continue to develop strategies that support forest sustainability and protect biodiversity”.

Brazil Agency: In 11 countries, these people's land rights have been recognized, but in others this has not yet happened. What do non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Latin America and the Caribbean linked to the cause of people of African descent propose to remedy this situation?

Omaira Bolaños: We believe that the way out of the crisis can be identified by the communities and territories that suffer these impacts. They are the protagonists of this action. One way is to get to know the territories better, including those around us. The coalition to produce the study in 16 countries in the region with the territorial presence of Afro-descendant peoples, a joint effort between the RRI, the PCN, Conaq, the Observatory of Ethnic and Peasant Territories (Otec) and 20 other grassroots organizations that accompany it, paves the way for solutions to be created in communities and territories to complex problems.

The coalition of Afro-descendant organizations and allies working together on this regional strategy is based on a roadmap that defines two major interrelated actions: the mapping of their territories and the legal 'status' of the recognition of ownership rights over these territories. These two actions aim to inform each of the governments and international and bilateral donor communities where new policies need to be created or implemented and the level of support – national or subnational – to guarantee the advancement of land rights of Afro-descendant communities and quilombolas.