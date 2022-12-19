Close to half of people aged 16 or over do not have or do not know if they have R$ 200 saved to use in an emergency. Information comes from research PowerDate held from December 11 to 13, 2022.

The survey asked respondents: “If you had an emergency and needed R$200, would you have the money available?”🇧🇷 The results show that 48% would have this financial reserve, 35% would not and 17% do not know if they would.

The numbers changed in comparison to July, 5 months before, when the PowerDate asked the question one last time before that. At the time, more people (57%) answered that they would have R$200 for an emergency. This group seems to have migrated to those who don’t know if they would have the money, whose rate rose 6 points – at the time, it was 11%.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Poder360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from December 11 to 13, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 2,500 interviews in 302 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%.

To reach 2,500 interviews that fill proportionally (as they appear in society) the groups by gender, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100,000 connections until the interviewees who faithfully represent the population as a whole are found. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

STRATIFICATION

Among people who have a family income of up to 2 minimum wages, 30% would have R$200 for an emergency. Read below the rates by gender, age, education, region and income.

O PowerDate he also asked respondents about how they voted in the 2nd round of the elections and crossed the results. The survey captured a small variation: 53% of those who voted for Lula and 47% of those who voted for Bolsonaro say they would have the money available.

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from December 11 to 13, 2022. 2,500 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 302 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. Parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in gender, age, education, region and income variables. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The interviews were carried out by telephone (to landlines and cell phones), through the URA (Audible Response Unit) system, in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds through the keyboard of the device. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For ease of reading, search results have been rounded. Because of this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results is different from 100. Differences between total frequencies and percentages in cross-variable tables may appear due to occurrences of non-response. This study was carried out with resources from the PowerDatea research company that is part of the Poder360 Jornalismo media group.