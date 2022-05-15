Only 43% of the population aged 18 to 59 in Brazil received the 3rd dose of the vaccine against covid-19. That is, less than half of adults have adequate protection against the disease.

The application is no longer considered additional or “reinforcement”. It has become the minimum level of protection since it was known that the omicron variant of the coronavirus easily escapes the vaccine. “It is no longer an option to be more protected. It’s the basics. Those who do not have the 3rd dose are vulnerable, do not have adequate protection”, says Isabella Ballalai, vice president of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations.

After the omicron variant quickly spread around the world, the pandemic regressed to the lowest levels of mortality in 2 years. Currently, the average on the planet is less than 2,000 daily deaths due to covid-19. At the height of the pandemic around here, 3,000 died a day in Brazil alone.

But the health crisis It’s not over. There is a new rise in cases in the United States and a rebound in Asian countries motivated by subvariants that are already spreading in Brazil. Around here, the average number of deaths rose again slightly, which worries some experts.

THE Power 360 lists some doubts about the protection of vaccines against these new variants.

1 – What are the subvariants?

The technical name of the omicron variant is B.1.1.529. The subvariants started to be named from this acronym, plus new numbers:

BA.1, BA.1.1, BA.2, BA.2.12.1, BA.3 and the most recent BA.4 and BA.5.

The differences between them refer to mutations in the protein spike, the part the virus uses to attach itself to human cells. These mutations generally make the virus more transmissible than it was in the previous subvariant. For example, studies show that the BA.2 subvariant is 30% to 60% more transmissible than the previous ones.

2 – How serious is the disease?

Just as the omicron proved to be less lethal, its subvariants are also related to less severe cases of covid-19. Researches show that the hospitalization rate for the BA.2 subvariant, the one that has spread the most so far, is similar to that of BA1. That is, below what the world lived during most of the pandemic.

“So far there is no loss of protection in severe forms. Subvariants have upper respiratory infections and vaccines continue to protect against more severe forms“, says Renato Kfouri, president of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations.

Little is known so far, however, about the subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. There are fewer studies and the conclusions are not definitive.

There is concern, however, with the long covid. Today it is known that even those who have mild covid can have sequelae for more than 1 year, which has impacts on the entire health system in the long term.

3 – Does the vaccine protect against subvariants?

The new versions of the coronavirus manage to escape current vaccines. The immunizers, even with the 3rd dose, are no longer efficient to prevent contagionbut the studies available to date show that the Efficacy remains against more severe forms of the disease.

“What you see is that protection remains. The subvariants do escape the immunity conferred by the vaccine and even the immunity conferred when the disease is caught. But high protection for severe forms remains”, says Ballalai.

Protection works in two ways: vaccination stimulates the production of B cells.immunological memory”. These cells remain efficient in recognizing the different variants and activating the immune system to produce antibodies. The 2nd way is with T cells, which amplify the virus response and are useful against the most severe cases of the disease.

This protection after infection remains effective against the subvariants, but the duration of immunity appears to be decreasing with each new dose.

4 – Do I really need to take the 3rd dose?

If you are over 18 years old, you must. Omicron and its subvariants made two doses of vaccine insufficient to protect against infection and also against severe forms of the disease. “Protection for severe forms is still maintained for this period of 4 to 5 months from the last dose.” says Raquel Stucchi, an infectious disease specialist at Unicamp and a consultant for the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases.

There is a consensus among immunologists that two doses are no longer considered the basic vaccination schedule. The minimum to have adequate protection is to have 3 doses. Some try to abolish the use of the term “booster shot” or “additional shot”.

5 – And the 4th dose of vaccine?

It doesn’t work very well against the omicron and its subvariants. Studies show that the application recovers part of the immunity that is lost over the months, but the effect is limited and lasts a short time.

“The 3rd dose brings back a lot of immunity after the first two doses have lost protection. But that didn’t happen with the 4th dose. There is a recovery from what you got from the 3 doses, but it seems to be a short-lived recovery.” says Renato Kfouri.

These factors have so far led the 4th dose to be indicated in Brazil only for the elderly and immunosuppressed.

The lackluster studies on the 4th dose mean that the discussion about a 5th dose with currently available vaccines does not go forward. “The way is another vaccine and improvement in treatments“, says Kfouri.

6 – Do the subvariants affect the effectiveness of remedies?

Yes. Part of the monoclonal antibodies that were used effectively in the treatment no longer had an effect with the arrival of the omni and its subvariants.

It is also evaluated whether the new variations affect the ability to treat with antivirals such as Paxlovid. “Antivirals work to prevent the virus from multiplying, acting on the enzyme that helps in the process. Mutations can affect areas of the virus that make this process difficult.” says Rachel Stucchi.

7 – Does winter worry you?

The coldest season of the year is conducive to the spread of respiratory diseases such as the flu (some infectologists expect a new outbreak of influenza in the middle of the year) and covid-19.

There are other factors to watch out for: a drop in mandatory masks, greater mobility of young people and the fact that the last outbreak of covid-19 started 4 months ago, which means that even natural immunity must be lower in the middle of the year. Added to all this is the fact that adherence to the 3rd dose of vaccine was low and half of the adult population did not receive the application. In other words, it is unprotected.

“Our 3rd dose protection among adults under 80 is very low. With a new variant, and a young population that circulates the most, the risk is great. The young man understands that ‘this disease is not serious’, which means that there is no need for a 3rd dose. The pandemic is not over“, says Isabella Ballalai.