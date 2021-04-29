In the first quarter of the year, Spanish companies reached the longest average payment term for their invoices since 2015. The decrease in income caused by the crisis and the drastic fall in production activity increased the average period of payment of companies at the beginning of 2021, which represents an increase of three days in one year.

The increase in the average payment term between companies is a consequence of the increase in both the period agreed to pay the invoices and the average delay in which said payment is made at the end, according to the study on Payment Behavior of Spanish Companies published by Informa D&B.

The average term agreed rose in the first quarter to 77.89 days, although the settlement of the debts became effective 16.24 days late over the agreed time, which brings the average payment period to 94.13 days.

The hospitality industry is the sector with the highest delinquencies, with a delay of 34 days, while in industry you have to wait 12.91



The proportion of companies that pay on time fell again for the sixth consecutive quarter to 42%.

If at the end of 2017 five Spanish communities paid more than 60% of their bills on time, during the first quarter of 2021 none reached 50%, Aragón remained at 49.79%, La Rioja reached 48.45% and Asturias at 47.83%. The Canary Islands have the lowest percentage of compliant companies, with 31%, followed by Madrid and Murcia, which remain at 34% and 40% respectively.

All the autonomies suffer a worsening in their payment data for a year, except Ceuta. Melilla, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands are the ones that are growing the most, adding 12.43, 4.37 and 3.65 days each. Melilla is the one that pays the worst in this first quarter and the only one that exceeds a 30-day delay. The Canary Islands reached 26.09 and Ceuta 23.97. No community falls below the 11-day delay. Navarra remains at 11.32 and La Rioja at 11.84.

Madrid, with 19.26 days, is above the country’s average, which rose to 16.24 days. Like the Region of Murcia, where the average delay in paying bills was 17.13 days in the first quarter.

Nathalie Gianese, Director of Studies at Informa D&B, highlights that “the delays produced represent a direct cost for the entire Spanish business fabric of around 1,900 million euros.”

By activities



Hospitality continues to increase its average delay in payments, and it already exceeds 34 days of delay in this first quarter, two days above the previous quarter and almost 14 days more than a year ago, the highest increase registered in this period.

Almost all sectors increase the delay compared to the previous quarter, but no other sector exceeds 30 days. Administration is the second with 29.10 days of delay and other services the third with 22.82 days.

Six sectors remain below the national average: agriculture, 16.14 days; construction and real estate activities, 15.95 days; extractive industries, 15.39 days; communications, 14.88 days; trade, 14.25 days, and industry, 12.91 days. Depending on whether it is contracted with this last sector or with the one that pays the lowest, Hospitality, the difference is 21.14 days, above the 19.44 days of the previous quarter.