Surface water in the Netherlands contains many chemicals that do not belong there. The vast majority of ditches, streams and rivers do not meet European water quality standards.

By 2027, every ditch, river and stream throughout Europe must comply with the European Water Framework Directive (WFD). There is little chance that the Netherlands will achieve that standard on time.

This is evident from research by NRC based on latest figures from Information House Water.

A small group of chemicals plays a major role in this. This includes polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs), a group of common flame retardants that almost everywhere exceed the WFD limit.

Did it two years ago NRC also research into water quality. Even then the quality was poor. It now appears that, especially when it comes to chemicals, almost no Dutch surface water area meets the WFD standards. With three years to go, experts say there is little chance of sufficiently reducing chemical pollution.

Many waters appear to be contaminated with flame retardants. These flame retardants, which reduce the chance of material catching fire, are found in cars, electronics, furniture, aircraft, building materials and textiles. Most of these PBDEs are naturally slow to break down and can remain in the water for years.

96 percent of Dutch surface water areas contain too many chemicals to meet the WFD standard; only 30 of the 745 areas meet this standard. And these 30 areas score insufficiently in other areas.

If one of the substances on the WFD list does not meet the standard, the entire water quality is considered insufficient. This is it one out, all outprinciple. In short, the Netherlands does not meet the standard for water quality anywhere.

Legal actions

The figures from Informatiehuis Water come from measurements in the Eems, Rhine, Maas and Scheldt river basins. These measurements are used to test wetlands against the KRW standard. This standard was introduced to protect the ecological and chemical quality of European water.

If the Netherlands does not meet this standard, Europe can take legal action. That means possible fines. Citizens could also go to court to force government action. This could result in a lawsuit such as that of Urgenda against the Dutch state. The Supreme Court then ruled that the state must reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent by the end of 2020.

Only 4 percent of Dutch surface waters therefore meet the WFD standard. This prescribes the maximum amount of a certain chemical substance in the water and the amount of chemical substances that may be in the water. These substances are laid down by the WFD a list.

In 662 surface waters the amount of flame retardants exceeds the WFD standard. “Flame retardants may have entered the water through production sites that discharged waste water,” says Annemarie van Wezel, professor of environmental biology at the University of Amsterdam. “That can also happen through landfills.” Together with six other substances and substance groups, flame retardants ensure that 93 percent of all waters do not meet the WFD standards.





Most waters score 'only' unsatisfactory for one to three chemicals. Does this mean that the standard can still be achieved by purifying the water? For example, according to Van Wezel, flame retardants can be partially removed from the water in a purification plant. “Such a flame retardant repels water and is relatively easy to catch. Other substances dissolve better in water and are more difficult to obtain.”

Also read

High water enriches and pollutes nature

Purification

However, it is not a panacea, says Van Wezel: “You cannot pass the entire Rhine through such a treatment plant. It is difficult to remove substances that are already in the water and soil.”

Johan Blom, water technology consultant at TAUW consultancy and engineering firm, agrees: “We now only purify these substances when extracting drinking water from surface water. The best purification option is with activated carbon. That is a substance that binds other substances.”

But this solution with carbon is extremely difficult or even impossible, says Blom. “Take a flame retardant like that. There may be an average of about 0.5 nanograms per liter in surface water per year.” For a canal 40 kilometers long, 10 meters wide and 2.5 meters deep, that is a quarter of a teaspoon. You cannot realistically purify such an amount of water to such a low level.”

It is better to prevent substances from being discharged into the environment, says professor of water law at Utrecht University Marleen van Rijswick. “Only industry and agriculture are lobbying enormously to allow discharge.”

'Shredded'

How can the discharge of substances be prevented? First of all, according to Van Wezel, all waste flows must be better monitored. To this end, a joint register must be created stating which permits are issued. “The granting is now fragmented, powers are divided among many parties and there is little insight into the total number of permits. If you make that information transparent, you can look at the large waste flows and take action against them. Then it is also useful to oblige dischargers to provide information about everything they discharge.”

An example of this, according to Van Wezel, is the intervention at Chemours, which discharged so-called PFAS in Dordrecht and the surrounding area. “When action was taken via the permit, emissions fell by a factor of more than a thousand.”

If the goals are not achieved, the consequences could be serious, Professor Van Rijswick thinks: “If Dutch citizens go to court, new activities could be stopped. While these activities may be more sustainable than existing discharges. It is more fair to compare old and new activities. Based on this, you could withdraw permissions from old activities in favor of new, more sustainable companies.”

Van Wezel also comments on the effectiveness of the legally established lists of chemical substances. “These often contain the substances we were concerned about yesterday. Not the ones we worry about today or tomorrow. Consider PFAS that have only been on the list since 2022. New ones are added every day. Such lists do not take these new substances into account and therefore do not tell the whole story.”

Also read

Eggs around Chemours are so contaminated with PFAS that eating them can be harmful. RIVM and GGD advise against eating hobby eggs

Ecological quality Fish, food and aquatic plants

In addition to chemical quality, surface water is tested for ecological quality. This is followed by a judgment: good, moderate, inadequate or bad. Several factors are taken into account, for example fish quality, nutrients and quality of aquatic plants. Fish quality scores good in 341 waters and moderate in 250 waters. In terms of nutrients, 541 waters even score well, 177 score moderately. Fish quality and aquatic plants fall under a different judgment: biology. Here too, the worst judgment is ultimately the determining judgment. For the ecological final assessment, 486 waters score moderately203 inadequate and 52 poor.