Three months after the start of the vaccination campaign against Covid, only 4.3% of the population of the Region has completed the immunization schedule, with the two doses of the vaccine. Specifically, 65,105 people are already protected against the virus: they are the elderly in nursing homes, health workers and social health personnel.

According to data from the Ministry, Health has administered 198,036 doses (the Ministry raises the figure to 199,992), which represents 81.4% of the vials that have reached the Region. About 9% of the population have received at least one dose. Both the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, and the epidemiologist Jaime Pérez, spokesman for the Covid Committee, admitted yesterday the slowness of the process. “We want to go as quickly as possible but the vaccines are what they are, and the ones that do arrive,” lamented Jaime Pérez.

The Ministry trusts that the rhythm will increase in the second quarter, and especially in the third, if the commitments of the pharmaceutical companies with the European Union are fulfilled. At the moment, 17,550 doses of Pfizer were received yesterday in the Region –a shipment greater than in previous weeks–, which will go mainly to people over 80 years of age who are waiting for the second dose. This does not mean that the administration of the first injection to the entire population of this age group has been completed, but the immunization schedule now requires prioritizing those who have already completed 21 days from the first puncture, recalled Pedreño. More than 26,000 older than 80 years (about 40% of the total) have not yet received any dose, according to figures provided by the Ministry.

The campaign among teachers continues tomorrow, after the safety of AstraZeneca vials is confirmed



“No one should doubt”



Starting tomorrow, Health will continue with the vaccination of teachers and other essential groups (security forces), once the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has confirmed the safety of AstraZeneca doses. «The evaluation has been strict; Vaccines are the safest medicine there is, ”said Jaime Pérez, spokesman for the Covid Committee. “Not vaccinating will cause many more deaths from Covid than complications can cause a vaccine,” added Health Minister Juan José Pedreño. In its conclusions, the EMA reaffirms that the AstraZeneca vaccine “is safe and effective.” “The benefits outweigh the possible risks, no problems have been identified with specific batches and the vaccine does not represent an increase in the global risk of thrombi”, Pedreño summarized.