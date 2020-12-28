Highlights: In the new year, the price of LED TV and home appliances is expected to increase by about 10 percent.

Price increases for input materials like copper, aluminum and steel

Companies like LG, Panasonic and Thomson will increase prices

Sony says she is reviewing the situation right now

new Delhi

If you are planning to buy LED TV and appliances like refrigerator and washing machine, then hurry up. You only have 4 days left. The price of these things is going to increase by about 10 percent from the new year. Companies say prices are set to rise due to the rise in prices of input materials such as copper, aluminum and steel and an increase in sea and air freight. Apart from this, the prices of TV panels (opensail) have increased more than double due to lack of global vendors. At the same time, the increase in crude oil prices has led to a rise in plastic prices.

Companies like LG, Panasonic and Thomson say they have no choice but to raise prices since January. Sony, however, says that it is reviewing the situation right now and has not yet taken any decision on raising the prices. Panasonic India President and CEO Manish Sharma said, “The rise in commodity prices may increase the prices of our products in the near future.” I think the prices will go up by 6-7% in January itself and it can go up to 10-11% by the first quarter of the financial year.

How much will the price increase

LG Electronics India is going to increase the price of all its products by at least 7 to 8 percent from 1 January. Vijay Babu, VP (Home Appliances), LG Electronics India, said that from January we are going to increase the prices of TVs, washing machines, refrigerators etc. by 7 to 8 percent. The prices of raw materials and metals like copper and aluminum have gone up. Also, a sharp rise in the prices of crude oil has led to a significant increase in the prices of plastic materials.