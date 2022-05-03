The result. Madrid have started 26 European qualifiers losing the first leg away from home by a goal difference. They surpassed fifteen and were eliminated in the remaining eleven, but in the Champions era the balance for the merengue team is, at the moment, negative: they eliminated Galatasaray in 2001 (after losing 3-2 in Turkey), Bayern in 2002 (after losing 2-1 in Germany) and PSG in 2022 (after losing 1-0 in France), but fell to Roma in 2008 (2-1 in the first leg and 1-2 in the second leg), Lyon in 2010 (1- 0 and 1-1), Bayern in 2012 (2-1, 2-1 and penalties) and with Juventus in 2015 (2-1 and 1-1).

A challenge. Madrid have never made it past a European Cup semi-final after losing the first leg. He tried eight times and was eliminated on all of them: Manchester United in 1968 (1-0 and 3-3), Ajax in 1973 (2-1 and 0-1), Bayern in 1987 (4-1 and 1-0). ), Bayern in 2001 (0-1 and 2-1), Barcelona in 2011 (0-2 and 1-1), Bayern in 2012 (2-1, 2-1 and penalties), Borussia Dortmund in 2013 (4- 1 and 2-0) and Juventus in 2015 (2-1 and 1-1).

The data in Europe. Of the 94 teams that lost a European Cup semi-final first leg, only 20 (21%) managed to come from behind in the second leg. When the home team won the first semi-final game by a one-goal margin there was a 36% comeback rate (12 of 33).

One of the goals scored by Benzema in the second leg against PSG, the final 3-1.

Six encouraging cases. These are the only six teams that reached the final after losing the first leg of the semifinals in the Champions League era (1993-2021): Ajax against Panathinaikos in 1996 (0-1 and 0-3), Juventus against Real Madrid in 2003 (2-1 and 3-1), Liverpool against Chelsea in 2007 (1-0, 1-0 and penalties), Milan against Manchester United in 2007 (3-2 and 3-0), Liverpool against Barcelona in 2019 (3-0 and 4-0) and Tottenham against Ajax in 2019 (0-1 and 2-3). They all ended up lifting the title.

Result of the first leg. For the third time in the history of European competitions, it has been 4-3 in a semi-final first leg. In the two previous cases there was a comeback in the second leg: Barcelona achieved it in the Fairs Cup in 1958 against Birmingham City (4-3 in Birmingham, 1-0 in Barcelona and Barça won 2-1 in the match second leg played in Basel) and Bayern did the same against CSKA Sofia in the European Cup in 1982 (4-0 in the second leg).

Irregularity. Real Madrid could reach the European Cup final after losing a match in the round of 16 (1-0 in Paris), a match in the quarterfinals (2-3 against Chelsea at the Bernabéu) and a match in the semifinals (4- 3 in Manchester), something that only two teams have achieved in the history of the continental competition: Partizan in 1966 (1-0 against Werder Bremen in the round of 16, 4-1 against Sparta Prague in the quarterfinals and 1-0 against Manchester United in the semi-finals) and Bruges in 1978 (1-0 against Panathinaikos in the round of 16, 3-2 against Atlético de Madrid in the quarter-finals and 1-0 against Juventus in the semi-finals).

Manchester City. Manchester City have progressed through 21 of 23 European qualifiers after winning the first leg (home or away). They only lost in 1976 against Juventus in the UEFA Cup (they won 1-0 in Manchester and lost 2-0 in Turin) and in 2017 against Monaco (5-3 and 3-1). This season, Manchester City have only lost two of their 53 official matches by more than one goal difference (2-0 in Paris against PSG in September and 0-2 at home against Crystal Palace in October). So far in 2022, they have only lost 2 of 24 official matches (2-3 at home against Tottenham in the Premier League and 3-2 at Wembley against Liverpool in the FA Cup).

Guardiola in numbers. Guardiola has visited the Santiago Bernabéu as coach nine times, registering six wins, two draws and a single defeat (1-0 against Ancelotti’s Madrid in the first leg of the semifinals of the Champions League in the 2013-14 season). His balance in two-legged duels (national and international) after winning the first match is impressive: 31 knockout ties won and only one stumble (against Monaco in the round of 16 of the Champions League in the 2016-17 season).