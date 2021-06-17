Publishers such as Square Enix, Gearbox or Capcom only showed games with violent content.

Unfortunately, a good part of society continues to relate violence and video games. With that in mind, from the portal GamesIndustry have produced a study that has analyzed all the games presented and shown at E3 2021 and its underlying events such as the Summer Game Fest, to determine how many games with a violent component have been present at the events.

It’s not the first time they do something like that. In E3 2019 they analyzed 239 games, of which only 41 had no violence at all, representing only 17% of the total. They indicate that it is not possible to extrapolate what has been seen in recent weeks with what there was then, due to the absences of big brands like Sony or Electronic Arts. Still, there are interesting facts.

This year they have taken as an example the 349 games exhibited, including all presentations from both major editors and other seemingly minor events. Of that figure, 115 can be considered non-violent, representing 33% of the total. In the aforementioned media they indicate, yes, that the majority of games without an iota of violence come from the indie scene; most shown in the Wholesome Direct.

Almost all non-violent games come from the Wholeshome Direct event, featuring indiesThere were only 15 non-violent games shown by major publishers or platform managers. Among them, there were only two independent games: Somerville and Shredders, both shown at the Xbox and Bethesda event for a total of 4% of the total. We must take into account the parameters that have followed from GamesIndustry, where they also count, for example, violence between cartoons as occurs in games like Party Animals or Mario PartyAlso considering contact sports as violent, among other aspects.

Among the greats of the event, Nintendo had the highest number of non-violent games: 22% of those shown, with games like the new Super Monkey Ball or Tony Hawk 1 + 2. Xbox was left with 13% and among its non-violent games there are four: Forza Horizon 5, Flight Simulator, Shredders, and Somerville. Square Enix, Koch Media, Capcom, and Gearbox showed various games, but without a single non-violent title between them.

